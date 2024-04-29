Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2: Summer gets vulnerable about her past

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, April 28, 2024. During the segment, cast member Summer's grandmother called to check in on her and the cast member got emotional about feeling unable to open up to people.

In a confessional, Summer explained:

"I don't really feel safe to tell everyone what's going on in my life, it comes from abandonment issues."

The cast member continued that it probably comes from her being taken away from her mother at an early age since her mother struggled with addiction in the past.

Summer's nana calls her in Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 episode 6

In Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 episode 6, titled, A Perfect Summer Storm, Summer received a call from her grandmother. During the conversation, the Bravo star's 'nana' explained that her sight hadn't been completely restored after a previous surgery and the Bravo star assured her it was normal.

In a confessional, the Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 cast member said that her nana was one of the most important people in her life. Summer called her the "backbone" of her family and explained that her grandmother adopted her when Summer's mother was unable to care for her.

"My mom struggled with addiction, and growing up, I didn't have a father," Summer said.

A flashback clip showed Summer opening up to some of the other Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 cast members about not knowing who her real father was. She explained that until last year, she thought her father was someone else. Summer said she then contacted "that man," who had no idea who she was:

"Then my mother finally told me there's another possibility. I don't know his name, it was a one night stand," Summer added.

The Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 star said that her father had no idea who she was and in a confessional, noted that it was "a lot to handle." Summer's nana asked her if she was enjoying herself and while Summer said she was having fun, it was a little "tiring."

Summer said she was trying to show up for other people but didn't want to tell the others when something was bothering her. While sniffling, the reality star said she didn't like "putting" her "problems on other people."

Summer's nana then told her not to forget that she was there to have fun and enjoy being away from the city. In a confessional, the cast member opened up about her abandonment issues and how she had trouble opening up to people.

Summer attributed the issues to her being taken away from her mother at a young age. The Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 cast member explained that her mother couldn't take care and how it impacted her:

"Then I don't know how to allow certain people to hold space for me and not feel like I'm a burden in their lives. So I try to keep it all in, suppress my feelings, which is not healthy," Summer said.

More about season 2 episode 6

In Sunday's episode of the Bravo show, several cast members' partners briefly joined them in Martha's Vineyard.

The synopsis of the episode read:

"As Jordan prepares for her epic house party, Amir's girlfriend struggles to get comfortable; Summer's pent-up emotions erupt."

The cast hosted Jordy's Freaknik night to celebrate their culture but Summer wasn't feeling very social. During a game of Never Have I Ever, Summer got upset when one cast member didn't follow the rules of the game and the cast was confused by her behavior.

Bria and Summer got into a disagreement and the episode ended on a cliffhanger. Tune in on Sunday, May 5, 2024 to watch another brand new episode of Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2.