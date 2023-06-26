"Lots of red flags": Summer House MV fans slam Silas for being a bad husband, hope that Jasmine will leave him

Summer House MV season 1 finale aired on Bravo this Sunday, June 25, at 8 pm ET. Throughout the season, Jasmine complained about losing her individuality, as Silas discouraged her from going out and partying late into the night. They were the only married couple in the house and were seen getting into multiple fights over trivial issues like Silas' clothes not being ironed.

In the last episode, the couple once again argued in the middle of the night, as Jasmine asked him not to bring up their issues again. Silas felt that she was disrespecting him, while Jasmine mentioned that he had done it multiple times in the season to her. The couple even fought in the bathroom as Silas confessed that there was no marital "coverage" in their relationships like all married people.

Silas threatened her by saying that her life was going to change tomorrow. He then started to pack his stuff. He ultimately decided to stay back, but the pair did not stop yelling at each other over small things like Silas not being given food, Jasmine not having a routine, and their incomplete laundry.

Summer House MV fans felt that Silas wanted a wife who did not answer him back and wondered if their marriage would even last a year.

Bunny Shelton @BunneeShelton

#SummerHouseMV I'm so curious if Jasmine & Silas lasted a year. Lots of red flags. I'm so curious if Jasmine & Silas lasted a year. Lots of red flags. #SummerHouseMV

Summer House MV fans think Silas wanted a traditional marriage

Jasmine hoped that she would reconnect with Silas back home and start all over again. She also planned on getting a therapist to save their marriage.

Summer House MV fans felt that Silas was in the wrong. They said that he was spoiled and needed a partner who would do household chores for him.

Yoncè's Groove @ajamusings Silas's idea of gender roles is warped. Get the wrinkles out your own damn clothes. It's giving bum. #SummerHouseMV Silas's idea of gender roles is warped. Get the wrinkles out your own damn clothes. It's giving bum. #SummerHouseMV

Essence Gant @EssenceGant I started out being annoyed by Jasmine to feeling bad for her. She seems like a fun girl who’s in a bad marriage that’s taking it’s toll on her. I’d love to see her in another scenario absent of Silas. I feel like we ain’t get the real her #SummerHouseMV I started out being annoyed by Jasmine to feeling bad for her. She seems like a fun girl who’s in a bad marriage that’s taking it’s toll on her. I’d love to see her in another scenario absent of Silas. I feel like we ain’t get the real her #SummerHouseMV

K @justkorrr Silas definition of a wife is an “assistant” and that’s tragic… #SummerHouseMV Silas definition of a wife is an “assistant” and that’s tragic…#SummerHouseMV

DeKalb Save-Yah! @PettyZaletty Silas is honestly a child and why most women shy away from being married. You gave me a ring now you’re incapable of feeding and dressing yourself?! FOH #SummerHouseMV Silas is honestly a child and why most women shy away from being married. You gave me a ring now you’re incapable of feeding and dressing yourself?! FOH #SummerHouseMV

Donna Boo @chocolateluvn86 As controlling as Silas is…this man is completely helpless! “I’m hungry. I haven’t ate since 8 am”. “Oh you weren’t here to steam my suit”. 🙄🙄🤦🏾‍♀️ #SummerHouseMV As controlling as Silas is…this man is completely helpless! “I’m hungry. I haven’t ate since 8 am”. “Oh you weren’t here to steam my suit”. 🙄🙄🤦🏾‍♀️ #SummerHouseMV

J. Mac @jmac4545_ silas is a giant entitled baby who needs to reframe real quick before he loses a good woman who deserves better than him anyway. #SummerHouseMV silas is a giant entitled baby who needs to reframe real quick before he loses a good woman who deserves better than him anyway. #SummerHouseMV

What happened on Summer House MV episode 8?

Bravo's description of the episode read:

"Alex and Nick organize a "Luxe on the Bluff" event; the housemates walk the African-American Heritage Trail to connect with the history of Martha's Vineyard; the Coopers continue to figure out where their marriage stands."

Bria and Simon got into a heated argument over taking care of their dog Milos. It escalated so much that Bria asked Jasmine to send Simon home and later on fought with Summer when she tried to solve their issues. The two made up later on and went home happily.

Nick's girlfriend paid her a surprise visit in the home, which turned out to be shocking for everyone, as no cast member even knew that he was dating Tasia. The crew went on a special "African American trail" to connect with their roots.

Bravo has not confirmed if Summer House MV will return for a second season. Fans can stream all the episodes on Peacock or the network's website.

