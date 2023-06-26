"Lots of red flags": Summer House MV fans slam Silas for being a bad husband, hope that Jasmine will leave him

Summer House MV season 1 finale aired on Bravo this Sunday, June 25, at 8 pm ET. Throughout the season, Jasmine complained about losing her individuality, as Silas discouraged her from going out and partying late into the night. They were the only married couple in the house and were seen getting into multiple fights over trivial issues like Silas' clothes not being ironed.
In the last episode, the couple once again argued in the middle of the night, as Jasmine asked him not to bring up their issues again. Silas felt that she was disrespecting him, while Jasmine mentioned that he had done it multiple times in the season to her. The couple even fought in the bathroom as Silas confessed that there was no marital "coverage" in their relationships like all married people.
Silas threatened her by saying that her life was going to change tomorrow. He then started to pack his stuff. He ultimately decided to stay back, but the pair did not stop yelling at each other over small things like Silas not being given food, Jasmine not having a routine, and their incomplete laundry.
Summer House MV fans felt that Silas wanted a wife who did not answer him back and wondered if their marriage would even last a year.
Summer House MV fans think Silas wanted a traditional marriage
Jasmine hoped that she would reconnect with Silas back home and start all over again. She also planned on getting a therapist to save their marriage.
Summer House MV fans felt that Silas was in the wrong. They said that he was spoiled and needed a partner who would do household chores for him.
What happened on Summer House MV episode 8?
Bravo's description of the episode read:
"Alex and Nick organize a "Luxe on the Bluff" event; the housemates walk the African-American Heritage Trail to connect with the history of Martha's Vineyard; the Coopers continue to figure out where their marriage stands."
Bria and Simon got into a heated argument over taking care of their dog Milos. It escalated so much that Bria asked Jasmine to send Simon home and later on fought with Summer when she tried to solve their issues. The two made up later on and went home happily.
Nick's girlfriend paid her a surprise visit in the home, which turned out to be shocking for everyone, as no cast member even knew that he was dating Tasia. The crew went on a special "African American trail" to connect with their roots.
Bravo has not confirmed if Summer House MV will return for a second season. Fans can stream all the episodes on Peacock or the network's website.