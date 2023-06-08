"Very organic": Summer House MV fans love Bria Fleming and Amir Lancaster together on WWHL

Amir Lancaster and Bria Fleming recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on June 5, 2023. The two Summer House: Martha's Vineyard stars spoke candidly about their housemates from the show and cleared some of the allegations that were made. They discussed how Bria is the biggest stirrer of drama while Shanice Henderson is the sloppiest drunk, and Preston Mitchum exudes the most Black excellence.

Amir Lancaster and Bria Fleming from #SummerHouseMV agree that Jasmine Ellis Cooper is the loudest in the bedroom.

When the WWHL host, Andy Cohen, asked Bria who she is most attracted to, apart from her boyfriend, Simon Marco, she said:

"Amir. I did say Amir was my husband."

Fans who watched the episode loved the candid conversation between Bria Fleming and Amir Lancaster and took to Twitter to discuss the same. While some said that the two seemed like they were just having fun rather than trying to have a moment, others enjoyed watching the conversations between the two. One fan even went on to say:

Fans loved Bria Fleming and Amir Lancaster's pairing since their appearance on WWHL

On WWHL, Bria and Amir spilled the tea on the latest drama from Summer House: Martha's Vineyard while engaging with virtual callers. They also cleared up some allegations made by housemates and discussed their views on dating deal-breakers. While Amir had some intimate discussions, he also apologized to Bria Fleming for playing a part in the drama involving Mariah Torres.

The Summer House: Martha's Vineyard stars were unabashedly honest and authentic about their experience on the show. They stole the show with their undeniable chemistry and genuine connection, leaving Summer House: MV fans rooting for their pairing both on and off the screen.

While some fans said that the episode of WWHL was their favorite, others said that Bria and Amir were adorable.

Preston Mitchum @PrestonMitchum #SummerHouseMV I love Amir and Bria. TV is interesting but in "real life" these are some truly fun and funny people and it is always love with us.

Felicity Smoak @6thGreekLetter Bria is really killing the responses on #WWHL she knows what to say and how to say it #SummerHouseMV

birddie @bbbirddie awww bria and amir's relationship is VERY adorable... i like #SummerHouseMV

Bria Fleming and Amir Lancaster opened up about the drama on Summer House: MV

During their appearance on WWHL, Bria Fleming addressed the allegations made by her co-star, Summer Marie Thomas. The latter had suggested that Bria met her boyfriend, Simon Marco, on a sugar daddy website. However, Bria dismissed the claims, implying that Summer might be projecting her own issues onto her.

Bria also called out Nicholas 'Nick' Arrington for his "shady" DM habits and shared her views on what Preston Mitchum should look for in a potential partner. Bria Fleming also touched upon the topic of Silas Cooper's controlling behavior towards Jasmine Ellis Cooper.

As the conversation shifted to their fellow housemates, Bria and Amir engaged in a rapid-fire round of questions. They playfully shared their opinions on various topics, ranging from drama-stirring to bedroom antics. Bria humorously admitted to being the biggest pot-stirrer of drama, while Amir declared Shanice Henderson as the sloppiest drunk.

#SummerHouseMV's Amir Lancaster admits that he prefers dirty talk over baby talk in the bedroom.

As for the upcoming seasons, Bria Fleming expressed her desire to not see Jasmine Ellis Cooper return to the Summer House: Martha Vineyard. On the other hand, Amir Lancaster hoped to be the sole "pretty boy" by not having Alex Tyree return.

The duo also opened up about their dating deal breakers, discussing various relationship scenarios from Bravolebrity couples. From bathroom boundaries to emoji etiquette, Bria and Amir shared their honest opinions, making the episode quite relatable for Summer House MV fans.

#SummerHouseMV stars Bria Fleming & Amir Lancaster agree that they would not be okay with a potential partner hooking up with multiple members of their immediate friend group.

In a dreamy game, Amir Lancaster revealed his romantic preferences, painting a picture of his ideal partner. He expressed admiration for hard-working and successful women, highlighting his appreciation for ambition and drive. Amir's candor allowed fans to see a different side of him, beyond his on-screen persona.

Meanwhile, a virtual caller put Amir on the spot, asking him about the incident involving Bria's laundry and Mariah Torres' clothes. Amir humorously explained that he was merely protecting himself from Bria's potential wrath.

Bria chimed in, jokingly accepting the blame. As the After Show wrapped up, Amir Lancaster took a moment to offer a sweet apology to Bria, even Andy Cohen playfully demanded an apology.

During the After Show, Amir Lancaster offers a sweet apology to Bria Fleming and Andy Cohen jokingly demands an apology too, which leads to a playful exchange.

Watch What Happens Live! After Show episode starring Bria Fleming and Amir Lancaster aired June 5, 2023, at 10 pm ET on Bravo TV.

