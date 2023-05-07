Who is Amir Lancaster from Summer House MV? Meet the real estate agent ahead of season premiere

Bravo's Summer House MV or Martha's Vineyard is all set to premiere on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 9 pm ET on the channel. It will document 12 friends who will gather at a vacation house in Masachusetts to spend quality time with each other over the summer and make memories. Viewers will witness a fair share of love, laughter, and drama throughout the course of the series.

Amir Lancaster will be joining his friends on Summer House MV. He will accompany fellow castmates at Martha's Vineyard for a fun-filled summer. According to his Bravo bio, the star is described as an "up-and-coming real estate tycoon." Viewers will have to wait and see how he fares in the season.

Apart from Amir Lancaster, fellow castmates joining the spin-off include Nicholas "Nick" Arrington, Jasmine Eliis Cooper, Silas Cooper, Jordan Emanuel, Bria Fleming, Shanice Henderson, Jason Lyke, Preston Mitchum, Summer Marie Thomas, Alex Tyree, and Mariah Torres.

Summer House MV cast member Amir Lancaster is biracial

Amir Lancaster is all set to wow Summer House MV viewers with his charming looks and fun personality. The reality star is biracial, with Black and Lebanese roots. According to his Bravo bio, Amir is an African-American and was raised by his Lebanese family.

He completed his Bachelors of Education in Health and Physical Education/Fitness from Texas State University. The 26-year-old Summer House MV star worked at Collabera for 10 months in 2020 and as an Account Executive at Regents Capital Corporation the same year.

Additionally, the Summer House MV cast member worked as a Sales Engineer at Keyence Corporation for 21 months before joining Spyglass Realty as a real estate agent in February 2022 and continues to work there. Amir hails from Arlington, Texas. According to his LinkedIn profile, it was his love towards the city and the urge to help others that drove him to become a real estate agent.

Summer House MV features an all-Black cast. Not only is the show treated as a breakthrough, considering the lack of diversity in reality TV, the series is also filmed at an iconic location, which is Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts. While some cast members have already spent time together and are really good friends, Amir will be seen accompanying them this summer.

Considering he was raised by his Lebanese side of the family, Amir always was curious about his Black identity. According to Bravo, he would learn more about his African-American heritage through the series, and after his friend and fellow castmate Nick Arrington invited him to Martha's Vineyard and spend summer with other friends, Amir gladly agreed.

The Summer House MV cast member's Bravo bio further reads:

"With a dating life full of different flavors of the week, Amir is ready to put in the work and find the one worth bringing home to his mom, with whom he is extremely close."

When Amir isn't dealing with his real estate clients, he spends time playing sports, acting, cooking, or volunteering with children through several organizations. The star has 95.5K followers on social media, where he updates his fans with his business updates and time spent with family and friends.

Season 1 of Summer House MV will see the cast members spend a significant amount of time with each other. While they will have fun partying and celebrating occassions, many friendships and relationships will also be tested. Viewers willl have to stay tuned to see what's in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to the season premiere this Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

