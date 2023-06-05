"Go home to your child": Summer House MV fans shocked to learn that Jason has a 3-month-old baby

Episode 5 of Summer House MV aired on Bravo on Sunday, June 4, at 8 pm ET. The episode showcased Jason trying to enjoy himself and form a connection with the other ladies in the house. He is currently single and is looking for an organic connection.

He told the other cast members that he had a three-month-old daughter at home and this was his first outing as a single man. The baby's mother and Jason tried to make it work but failed romantically, so now they were co-parenting the kid. Jason said that now his perspective of dating has changed and he is not "running" after women.

He was seen enjoying a very spicy Jamaican night party as his baby's mother took care of the child back at home.

Summer House MV fans were shocked by Jason's behavior at the party and felt that he should have stayed home with his young baby girl.

Summer House MV fans ask Jason to stop concentrating on his relationships and pay attention to his daughter

Bravo has hinted that Jason will be in the "centre of the drama" in front of the cameras while trying to date women, as his baby's mother takes care of the child alone.

Summer House MV fans slammed Jason for not being with his daughter and felt that he would have faced a lot of bakclash if he was a woman.

sydney. @_sydney_chanel_ #SunmerHouseMarthasVineyard Jason should worry about his 3 month old and figuring out the co-parenting relationship before worrying about his next date #SummerHouseMV Jason should worry about his 3 month old and figuring out the co-parenting relationship before worrying about his next date #SummerHouseMV #SunmerHouseMarthasVineyard

Teddisha Ashley ❤️❤️❤️✨️ @TeddishaAshley #SummerHouseMV If Jason's baby is 3 months, how long did the " try to make it work" period last? #SummerHouseMV If Jason's baby is 3 months, how long did the " try to make it work" period last? 👀

Echo @EchoDoesRadio The fact that these men are already discussing and considering Jason’s next relationship when he has a 3 MONTH old is CRAZY! If Jason was a woman there would be so much backlash. #SummerHouseMV The fact that these men are already discussing and considering Jason’s next relationship when he has a 3 MONTH old is CRAZY! If Jason was a woman there would be so much backlash. #SummerHouseMV

Pure Honey @brownsugar0502 Wait, so Jason’s baby is three months and he is already on vacay? Also, I wonder how long he is away since he is a flight attendant. #SummerHouseMV Wait, so Jason’s baby is three months and he is already on vacay? Also, I wonder how long he is away since he is a flight attendant. #SummerHouseMV

*Not actually Talla @realitytvplease No shade to Jason but I would not be leaving my brand new baby for these people… they don’t even look like they’re having fun #SummerHouseMV No shade to Jason but I would not be leaving my brand new baby for these people… they don’t even look like they’re having fun #SummerHouseMV

native.houstonian™ @thehoustonative Jason has a three-month old child but instead chose to take a vacation… idk about that one #SummerHouseMV Jason has a three-month old child but instead chose to take a vacation… idk about that one #SummerHouseMV https://t.co/dh3VNAntf7

errrrrry. 👑💚💫 @MissErryyy Jason’s got a 3 month old and came to the beach for 2 weeks?? lmao I can’t #SummerHouseMV Jason’s got a 3 month old and came to the beach for 2 weeks?? lmao I can’t #SummerHouseMV

What happened on Summer House MV episode 5?

Bravo's description of the episode reads:

"The feud between Bria and Silas heats up as the group grows tired of the drama; Alex sparks a flame with a housemate; Summer hosts a spicy Jamaica-themed night; Jordan celebrates one year of celibacy."

The cast played a truth, dare or drink game, which later turned into a lap dance game. Summer gave Nick a lap dance in front of everyone, which got him excited and he jumped staright into the pool. Simon finally arrived at home with many gifts and peace offerings, worth $800 each.

Jasmine admitted that she was struggling with her individuality and it was tough for her to be in a marriage.

Summer and Alex had a very intense conversation about their careers and meditation, which made the latter realize that they could date.

Bria gave Jasmine and Simon their wedding gift in an attempt to resolve their fight on the previous night. Simon also gave the cast a very expensive bottle of alcohol, which made them forget all about their issues.

However, it looks like Shanice and Bria will fight over Simon in the next episode as the former enters his bathtub naked.

Summer House MV airs on Bravo every Sunday at 9 pm ET. Fans can also stream the Peacock application and the network's website.

