Who is Jason Lyke from Summer House MV? Meet the entrepreneur ahead of season premiere

Summer House MV, Bravo's upcoming series is set to air this week. The new series will see the cast spending summer in Matha's Vineyard as they get together to celebrate Black Excellence and spend the summer hanging out with old friends.

One of the 12 stars set to appear in the upcoming spin-off series is Jason Lyke, the entrepreneur, senior flight attendant, and socialite from Chicago. During the show, he will be seen at odds with some of his fellow cast members as he often finds himself "at the center of the drama" according to Bravo.

Watch the season premiere of Summer House MV on Bravo on Sunday, May 7, at 9 pm ET.

Summer House MV cast member Jason Lyke enjoys "dancing, socializing, and being the life of the party"

One of the cast members set to appear on Bravo's Summer House MV is Jason Lyke. The 33-year-old was born on July 11 in Chicago where he was raised in a close-knit family. He currently lives in Brooklyn, New York, where he is actively pursuing his career in acting.

He has previously appeared in various commercials including national campaigns and in Seventeen Magazine. The aspiring actor, model, and entrepreneur is also a senior flight attendant and works at one of the top airlines in the country.

As an actor, the Summer House MV cast member's previous on-screen credits include Speechless, The Said We Wouldn’t Make It, Damage Goods, and many more. He has also furthered in At Cloverlift Lane, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2, Angry Poet, Life Unscripted, Quantico, Zoe Ever After, and more projects.

Jason Lyke's Bravo bio states that he is "preoccupied with dancing, socializing, and being the life of the party when he’s not serving celebrity clients in the air." It further states that he is an entrepreneur and has multiple projects that deal with skincare and beard oils.

It reads:

"Born and raised in Chicago, he has a vigorous work ethic and knows how to put his game face on and not let trauma define him. Jason is very close to Jasmine as they were roommates when she met Silas. While he tends to be the counselor for his friend group, he often finds himself at the center of the drama."

Set to join him as the cast of the Summer House spin-off series is Nicholas Nick Arrington, Jasmine Ellis Cooper, Silas Cooper, Jordan Emanuel, Bria Fleming, Shanice Henderson, Amir Lancaster, Preston Mitchum, Summer Marie Thomas, and Alex Tyree.

In the trailer of the show, Jason and Jasmine are seen hugging while Jasmine's husband, Silas eyes them. In a confessional, the upcoming Summer House MV cast member then states that sometimes "men can be intimidated by friendships with men and women."

The clip shows the two getting into a heated argument as Jason feels disrespected by his co-star. Towards the end of the trailer, Jasmine and Silas are seen having a conversation about their marriage and it being hard. Jasmine tells her husband that she's ready to "just check out."

Tune in on Sunday, May 7, at 9 pm ET to watch the season premiere of the Summer House spin-off on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes