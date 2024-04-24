Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 episode 5: Recap and more details explored

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 episode 5 aired on April 21, 2024, on Bravo. The latest episode, titled 'The Best Kept Secret', saw tensions among the cast members as Jasmine and Bria were locked in a heated exchange.

On the other hand, when two of the other cast members recalled a previous conversation among them, Jasmine responded to them by filling in on the entire group on a secret she has been holding on to for some time now.

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard is a spin-off of the original show Summer House and features a group of twelve young and enterprising African Americans making the best of their island holiday getaway. The official Bravo description of the show reads—

"Ten young Black professionals and entrepreneurs head to Martha's Vineyard, an island south of Cape Cod that was one of the first beach destinations where African-Americans could vacation and purchase property."

Here's everything that happened in the most recent episode of Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season two.

What happened on Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 episode 5?

Jasmine and Bria's feud

The most recent episode of Summer House: Martha's Vineyard saw a continuation of the conflict between Jasmine and Bria as their feud spilled into the narrative from the previous episode. Viewers could see during their dispute that there were substantial issues between the two of them that needed to be addressed. They eventually tried to reconcile and resolve their differences.

While the two discussed the prospect of Mariah Torres coming into the house, Preston expressed his views about Bria's recent behavior. Bria almost immediately lashed out at him, to which Preston said that neither he nor anyone else in the house was afraid of her. Bria retorted—

"I don’t want you to be scared of me, but don’t play me with that a** sh*t.”

Phil and Preston had a word

In the hopes of de-escalating the situation, Summer took Bria away. Preston subsequently talked it out with Bria about his opinion later in the episode. Viewers would remember that the cast has been debating whether or not Phil Brooks should be let stay in the house for the past few episodes.

Phil again appeared on Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 episode 5, albeit for just thirty seconds. He spoke to Preston about his earlier behavior that might have disturbed the latter. He had previously made comments such as 'sus' and 'soft' and that didn't sit right with Preston.

In his defense, Phil told Preston that back when he met them for the first time, he was really drunk. However, he stated that his apology was genuine and that therapy has helped him reflect on his past actions.

Summer and Noelle's relationship issues

Meanwhile, Summer and Noelle's relationship was briefly strained when they had a misunderstanding. Bria chanced upon them while they were together in the backyard pool and inquired if everything was alright.

Bria was concerned that Noelle might be thinking of a future with Alex. However, Noelle's friend Summer had an intimate relationship with Alex in the past. Summer had initially not disclosed this fact when she first came to know that Noelle liked Alex. Summer and Noelle eventually cleared the air between themselves.

Jasmine's much needed summer break

Lastly, Jasmine took a moment to address all the housemates at the dinner table. She first gave a speech stating that this summer spent away from her husband Silas was what she needed. Jasmine then asked everyone present to raise a toast to her baby.

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 airs on Sundays at 8 PM ET on Bravo.