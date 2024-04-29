“I feel like I’m drowning”: Summer breaks down after disagreement with Bria in Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 aired a brand new episode this week on Sunday, April 29, 2024. While the segment started on a good note for most of the cast, Summer's conversation with her grandmother left her feeling vulnerable and lonely.

Later in the episode, after a night of drinking, things got emotional when Summer accused Noelle of being a liar during a game of Never Have I Ever. Things escalated from there between Summer and Bria and the two attempted to talk things out in private.

The former expressed feeling left out by Bria, Shanice, and Noelle. When Bria pointed out Summer also had a friendship with Jordan and Preston that she wasn't a part of, the cast member said that it wasn't "great" and broke down in tears.

In a confessional, Summer explained that her friendship with Jordan and Preston had become heavy since Preston had just lost his father and Jordan had "personal issues with her hair." The Summer House: Martha's Vineyard cast member compared her friendships with those Shanice, Noelle, and Bria shared and said there was "lighthearted fun" and ease.

The cast member admitted to being jealous of it and wished she could have that in that moment. She told the cameras:

"I just feel like I'm drowning in this filming and feeling very very overwhelmed by life, and I don't know how to vocalize that."

Summer and Bria's attempt to resolve their issues leads to Summer's breakdown in Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 episode 6

In Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 episode 6, titled, A Perfect Summer Storm, after the party ended, Summer, Shanice, Bria, and Noelle gathered in a room but Summer felt left out.

In an intoxicated state, she asked the cast members, specifically Bria, why they were leaving her out of "everything." Bria reminded her that Summer yelled at her at the pool.

Noelle told Summer that it seemed deeper than just an argument and asked her what was going on. The latter said that she didn't know and further yelled at Bria, saying she thought they "left it at the pool," referring to a previous misunderstanding.

Bria told her that she had her back the entire time while the Summer House: Martha's Vineyard cast member, didn't. Summer said that she loved Bria and that she apologized because she could have been wrong. Meanwhile, Shanice and Noelle were joking around and laughing about a picture the former clicked and Summer got upset and walked out of the room.

Noelle tried explaining that she wasn't making fun of Summer but the latter refused to listen and went to another room to continue her conversation with Bria. There, the Bravo star told Bria that she loved her too much. When Noelle came to apologize, Summer told the two that they had their own "friendship". Bria even reminded Summer that she shared a friendship with Jordon and Preston that she wasn't a part of.

Summer said that it wasn't "great" and told Bria that she didn't want to be a part of it, as she broke down in tears. Noelle brought the cast members back to Shanice's room so the four of them could resolve their issues.

Summer explained that she knew she was wrong and had apologized to Bria for yelling at her at the pool. She said she thought they were past it and Bria told her that she "appreciated" her apology and wasn't mad at the Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 cast member.

Summer noted that it seemed like she was and Bria said that she was tired of being "ganged up" on and "accused" of things she didn't do.

Summer told the Summer House: Martha's Vineyard cast member she had her back and Bria implied that she felt differently. The former, who was intoxicated, yelled at Bria and asked her what she wanted her to do. She pushed Noelle out of her way before storming out of the room.

Summer came back multiple times to take digs at Bria and called her a "dumb b*tch." She further said that Bria's boyfriend didn't f*ck with" her because she was a "dumb b*tch."

Noelle followed Summer throughout the house and tried to talk to her. The latter continued yelling and throwing things.

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 will return next week on Sunday, May 5, 2024 on Bravo.