Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 aired another episode this week on Sunday, April 7, 2024. During the segment, fans saw the aftermath of Summer and Shanice's fight, after the former called the latter the "worst dresser" of the group in the previous episode.

In the latest episode, the two tried to talk things out, as Shanice explained why she was so "triggered" by Summer's statements. The cast member explained that Summer knew of Shanice's financial situation and how she was unemployed. Yet, the former took digs at her clothes.

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 will return next week with a brand new episode on Sunday, April 14, 2024 on Bravo.

Summer is offended by Jordan in Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 episode 3

In Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 episode 3, titled Dishonorable Guests, Summer and Shanice resolved their issues at dinner. Amir asked Summer if she had had a chance to talk to the latter about their fight the previous night.

Amir then asked Shanice if she was willing to talk to Summer, and the cast member was seemingly taken aback and said that her brain was "fried." She explained that she didn't have the funds to buy clothes and added that she felt like there was always some tension between her and Summer. Shanice added:

"I have trust issues, that's why I have a therapist"

Summer told the Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 cast member that she never felt any tension between the two and said that they should have a sit down about the same.

Summer clarified her comment about Shanice being the worst dresser and said that it wasn't that Shanice didn't look good. Summer added that Shanice had the best body and commended her for working on it. Other cast members laughed at the comment, but Summer insisted that it wasn't a laughing matter.

Jordan asked her who was laughing, and Summer pointed towards several cast members, including Preston and Amir. She raised her voice at Jordan and said that she wasn't talking about her.

Summer continued to apologize to Shanice and said that she didn't intend to hurt or offend her. Although Shanice accepted the apology, she told Summer that she shouldn't put her friends down like that.

"I'm sorry for that. I apologize for what I said, when I said, and how I said it."

Bria suddenly left to go home, and Jordan quickly followed. As the cast members left the table, Summer asked Preston if it was wrong of her to snap at Jordan. Preston told her that she had a habit of raising her voice while talking to people. Summer noted that Jordan does it too and Preston agreed.

Summer added that when she did it, she was in the wrong, but the Summer House: Martha's Vineyard cast allows Jordan to be mean.

"Why can't we like, go through this, with like love?"

Summer told the cameras that she was still learning about Jordan. She recalled spending a lot of time with her during season 1 and said that they had become close at the time. Summer stated that the reality star's passionate way of talking often came across as disrespectful. She added that she didn't have a problem with Jordan disagreeing with her, but her tone mattered.

Preston told Summer that while she was right, the group had become used to certain things being the norm with some people. He added in a confessional that both the Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 cast members could go from "zero to 100" quickly.

