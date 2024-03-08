Summer House Martha's Vineyard season 2 - Cast revealed 

Summer House Martha's Vineyard season 2 is all set to premiere on March 24, 2024, on Bravo. The first season of Summer House Martha's Vineyard premiered back in May 2023 and chronicled the lives of a group of African American professionals as they spend their summer at Martha's Vineyard. The show became a runaway hit and was instantly renewed for a second season by Bravoa just two weeks after the season 1 finale on July 25, 2023.

The cast of the upcoming season of Summer House Martha's Vineyard is expected to have several returning stars along with a few new additions to the ensemble. The trailer for the second season has already set the tone for the rest of the series to follow, making the viewers eager to find out more about the relationships and feuds among the cast as hinted in the trailer.

All about Summer House Martha's Vineyard season 2 cast

There haven't been many changes to the Summer House Martha's Vineyard cast from season 1 to season 2. Nick Arrington, Jordan Emanuel, Bria Fleming, Shanice Henderson, Amir Lancaster, Preston Mitchum, Summer Marie Thomas, Alex Tyree, and Jasmine Ellis Cooper are all coming back to the Vineyard in the upcoming season.

Noelle Hughley, a newcomer to the cast, will also be joining this season. Silas Cooper, Jasmine's spouse, is in the Army Reserve and will not be coming back for another season. In addition, he was not present when Jasmine gave birth to their child in February.

1) Jasmine Ellis Cooper

Since Silas is serving overseas in the American military, Jasmine arrives at the vineyard carrying a significant secret and without him, as per Bravo. However, her growing distance from the other cast members can be expected to cast a shadow on her stay on Summer House Martha's Vineyard season 2.

2) Amir Lancaster

Reluctant real estate agent Amir is back for his second vacation to Martha's Vineyard, but he's not on the market this time. Despite their misgivings, Amir is eager for his new girlfriend, Natalie, to interact with the group.

3) Jordan Emanuel

Between her busy DJ career and a stressful health battle, Jordan is looking forward to letting loose and having fun this summer, especially with Preston, Summer and Shanice, according to Bravo.

4) Preston Mitchum

As per his official Bravo cast bio, Summer House Martha's Vineyard star Preston is incredibly excited for another amazing trip to Martha's Vineyard with his buddies after starting his advocacy and impact strategy consulting business with great success.

5) Bria Fleming

Bria, an entrepreneur, is utterly devoted to her dog Milo and the better things in life. Simon, her German lover, and she are currently in a long-distance relationship. She has made the decision to put herself first and avoid the mess this summer, according to Bravo.

6) Alex Tyree

Being an all-around creative, Alex has always drawn attention from women, and his new roommate Noelle is making him feel everything. However, a brief relationship with another resident lands him in the middle of an awkward romantic triangle in the upcoming season.

7) Shanice Henderson

Summer House Martha's Vineyard star Shanice, the party starter of everyone's dreams, is prepared to show up with her friends, notably Bria, her best friend. She's loving her new friendship with flatmate Noelle and is eager to flirt with every man she encounters on Summer House Martha's Vineyard season 2 as per Bravo.

8) Nicholas Nick Arrington

Eager to spend time with Alex, his fraternity brother of many years, as well as Amir and his other pals, Dapper Nick travels to the Vineyard. He's competing in a 5K event on the island this summer. Although he gets along well with everyone, the group is concerned about his commitment to his fiancée Tasia, and his warm demeanor with the other women on Summer House Martha's Vineyard.

9) Summer Marie Thomas

Summer is going through some personal difficulty, so she needs to get away to the Vineyard, according to Bravo. She is excited to introduce her friend Noelle to everyone as she approaches. Although Summer is unattached and willing to meet new people, her flirting with Alex has taken a dark turn.

10) Noelle Hughley

Noelle Hughley, an Atlanta resident who just joined the program, is overjoyed that her friend Summer encouraged her to spend time on Martha's Vineyard, as per Bravo. Because of their friendship, she, Bria, and Shanice create an alter-ego group known as the Meow Girls. She's unmarried, eager to socialize, and she's drawn to Alex.

Summer House Martha's Vineyard season 2 airs on March 24, 2024 on Bravo.