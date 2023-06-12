"It’s Pathetic": Why are Summer House MV fans slamming Shanice in episode 6?

Episode 6 of Summer House MV aired on Bravo on Sunday, June 11, at 9 pm ET. Shanice Henderson crossed all boundaries in the episode after getting "b**k naked" in the hot tub with other men of the house. She excused her behavior by saying that she was just "having fun" on her vacation and continued to party.

This shocked Bria, whose boyfriend Simon was also in the pool, and was too dumbstruck to even move. She said that she was planning to marry this man, adding that any woman should not do this in front of a committed man, even if she was a p*rnstar.

Shanice ignored Bria as she took Simon to the room, asking him why he did not get out of the pool. The next morning, she once again created a scene by not wearing a top and coming to the roof with a bottle of alcohol, leaving everyone astonished.

Summer House MV fans felt that Shanice was intentionally trying to create a scene to get attention. Many deemed the move "pathetic."

Terry Branch @TerryBranch1311 #SummerHouseMarthasVineyard I Just Can't Take Shanice Seriously . I Dint See Her As A Threat To Anyone's Relationship. She Needs Too Much Attention. it's Pathetic. #SummerHouseMV

Summer House MV fans slam Shanice for always wanting attention on herself

Shanice said that she was not in the house to have conversations about skinny dipping and fight drunk women in the night.

Summer said that if she was in Bria's situation, she would also have been angry. Simon was so shocked by Shanice's behavior that he was unable to say anything to her.

Summer House MV fans felt that Shanice was craving attention and that was why she was doing this in front of everyone, making them uncomfortable.

Reminiscing ✨ @selahxselahx Shanice is a weird girl that wa at attention #SummerHouseMV Shanice is a weird girl that wa at attention #SummerHouseMV

RealityTV @OpinionsRealTV Yup Shanice needs therapy. She's so used to getting attention with her body but now she's making herself look stupid #SummerHouseMV Yup Shanice needs therapy. She's so used to getting attention with her body but now she's making herself look stupid #SummerHouseMV https://t.co/11rdIIgEcs

K @kaihaze Shanice is not my type of woman. She seems to crave male attention, no matter who it is, and I don’t like that. Relax. #SummerHouseMV Shanice is not my type of woman. She seems to crave male attention, no matter who it is, and I don’t like that. Relax. #SummerHouseMV

Shanice opens up about her ex-boyfriend drama

Shanice's ex-boyfriend Norman Towns is an actor known for his role in Insecure. He broke up with Shanice after discovering some texts where she was bragging about sleeping with other men when they were together.

After their break-up, Shanice allegedly continued to stalk him for 6 months, asking him to unblock her via various unknown numbers. She created fake Instagram IDs to stalk him, according to Norman’s claims. Also, he said that she tried to pull a “Jodi Arias” on him, by coming to his hotel.

Later on, he tried to get a restraining order, but ended up contacting Shanice via texts. In the recent episode, Shanice explained that it was all a lie that went viral and she had to suffer a lot for 5 months, even receiving death threats via phone calls. She said that her new love interest Alex did not want to be with her as he had read about her past.

Bravo airs fresh episodes of Summer House MV every Sunday at 9 pm ET.

