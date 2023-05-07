Who is Shanice Henderson from Summer House MV? Star shares a project in common with castmates

Bravo's new series Summer House MV brings 12 friends together to enjoy an epic summer in Martha's Vineyard, which is a very special place for the African-American cast members. The well-known tropical island was one of the first few places which welcomed African-American citizens

31-year-old Shanice Henderson is originally from Phoenix, Arizona. She used to be a Playboy Club Bunny in the past but is now working as an assistant at Lifesource Irrigation Inc. Henderson met her Summer House MV castmates Bria, Jordan, and Jasmine while working at Playboy. According to Jasmine, this experience made them "forever bonded" with each other.

Summer House MV castmate Shanice Henderson is a "quintessential party girl"

Shanice Henderson wishes to meet her future husband this summer on Summer House MV. She is still healing from her last relationship and is working through some attachment issues.

According to Bravo:

"She has extremely high standards when it comes to dating — men must be tall and athletic."

Shanice used to work at the Twin Peaks Scottsdale and Primelerner as a host and receptionist respectively. She briefly joined Chase Mortgage but soon switched to Lifesource Irrigation, where she has been working as an assistant for 7 years.

Henderson is described as "the quintessential party girl" and knows all the hottest spots in town. She has more than 15K followers on Instagram and often shares glimpses from her life online as she travels to exotic locations.

The show will see someone in the house will spread rumors about her past, which might cause fights between the cast members. According to the Summer House MV trailer, Shanice will step into the hot tub with Bria's boyfriend Simon, which will stir up some major drama.

About Summer House MV season 1

Bravo's description of the series reads:

"Summer House: Martha's Vineyard follows a group of 12 friends as they enjoy their island getaway. With beach parties, decadent dinners, and summer hookups, both fun and drama are in store for these young Black professionals and entrepreneurs."

It continues:

"In Summer House: Martha's Vineyard, the friends have known one another for years and are excited to let loose this summer, indulging in cultural experiences and exclusive island activities while learning to overcome their personal obstacles."

Bravo's new spin-off show of Summer House, called Summer House: Martha's Vineyard or Summer House: MV was shot on the legendary tropical island Martha's Vineyard. All throughout the summer, 12 successful African-American friends will live together in one house and party together. They will also reconnect with their culture and solve their personal differences.

Married couple Jasmine and Silas Cooper invite their 10 friends on vacation, including:

Alex Tyree from Brooklyn Amir Lancaster from Austin Bria Fleming from Germany Jason Lyke from New York Jordan Emanuel from New York Mariah Torres from California Nicholas “Nick” Arrington from New York Preston Mitchum from Washington DC Shanice Henderson from Phoenix Summer Marie Thomas from Los Angeles

A Dachshund named Milo will also join the cast and create more drama. The cast members will attempt to flirt with each other and will go on many outings together.

Summer House MV will air on Bravo every Sunday at 9 pm ET. Fans will be able to stream the series on the Peacock app one day after the television broadcast.

