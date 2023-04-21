Indian Matchmaking season 3: What did relationship advisor Varkha Chulani ask Rushali to do in episode 4?

Netflix dropped the third season of Indian Matchmaking on Friday, April 21 at 3:01 am ET. Rushali Rai returned to the arranged marriage series after a failed date with Pradhyuman in season 1, which she revealed was the last date she went on. Rushali was eager to help her parents post-marriage and was worried about leaving their home. For the same reason, she let go of a suitable match in episode 3 as she felt that Tushar, her date, would not understand her love for her parents.

Matchmaker Sima Taparia sent her to relationship advisor Dr. Varkha Chulani as she felt that Rushali was confused between marriage and her parents. Rushali opened up in front of the doctor and revealed that she was sent to a boarding school at the age of four so that she would not see her family fights.

Rushali also revealed that her parents' marriage was inter-caste and it led to a lot of fights. As a result, the Indian Matchmaking star stopped expressing her emotions and built a "thick wall" on her feelings. The doctor felt that Rushali was a perfectionist and her "fantasies" of a partner did not match the "realism."

She advised Rushali to open up more about her thoughts as others are not "mind-readers." She also asked her to put everything on the table in front of her partner, including her "imperfections." Dr. Varkha then told her that she had to develop "a right to ask" from her partner whatever she wanted as it was a "way to love."

Indian Matchmaking star Rushali has not dated anyone for five years

Rushali confessed in her Indian Matchmaking introduction that she has not been in a relationship with anyone for five years. Although she has traveled all around the world, she always wanted to "come back home." The doctor then advised the Indian Matchmaking star to find a partner and said:

"Marry because your already-fulfilled life will be even more fulfilled with a partner."

Rushali was afraid that others were going to judge her for saying her thoughts, but the doctor said that it would be better for the person sitting in front of her. Additionally, the Indian Matchmaking star admitted that Dr. Varkha's advice would stick with her for a long period of time and that she had to stop thinking about being perfect. She also revealed that she had never opened up about herself like she did in front of Dr. Varkha, adding that she was feeling relief from within.

Rushali Rai was a Miss India finalist

In her introduction, Rushali said that she was a tomboy growing up and received a random call from Miss India Delhi one day. At the time, she did not even know how to walk straight on heels, but she still won the competition and became a finalist in the Miss India competition.

She did not want to date a rich man like Pradhyuman and wanted a "balanced" partner. Her list of qualities for her partner included being loving, respectful, liking poetry, and smelling good.

When Indian Matchmaking host Sima Taparia asked her to pick from two potential partners, she chose the one who lived near her house so that she could be closer to her parents. However, the meeting did not go as expected as Tushar was not that interested in living with parents.

All the episodes of Indian Matchmaking season 3 are now available on Netflix.

