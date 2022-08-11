“Not a good match”: Why does Sima Taparia from Indian Matchmaking Season 2 disapprove of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas?

Indian Matchmaking has returned on Netflix with Sima Taparia in Season 2. The self-proclaimed “best matchmaker" in Mumbai, India, is currently in the news as she does not think that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are a good match.

In Season 2, Sima deals with candidates from India and abroad. While she had many new clients, a few were her old candidates who appeared in Season 1. One of them was Nadia Jagessar, a 32-year-old wedding planner from New Jersey.

When Sima visited Nadia and her family in New Jersey, the matchmaker mentioned that she disapproves of the Hollywood couple Priyanka and Nick’s match due to their age difference.

What exactly did Sima Taparia say about Priyanka and Nick?

Nadia is dating Shekhar in Indian Matchmaking Season 2, whom she met in Season 1. While everything seems to be going well between the two, Nadia’s focus shifted to newbie Vishal when she met him for the first time.

She found him attractive and was soon drawn to him, but the only issue was the age difference. Vishal was seven years younger than Nadia, which was apparently not acceptable by both Sima and the latter’s mother.

Declining to approach Vishal for Nadia, the matchmaker said:

“Two, three years, it’s okay. For seven years younger, I mean, they’ll not be…because they’ll have a difference. Matureness is very important. You are more mature because you are seven years elder. So I think we’ll drop Vishal."

At this point, Nadia’s mother with Sima, and both of them justified their thinking on being “old-fashioned.”

Making her case, Nadia gave Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s example, as the married couple has an age difference of ten years.

In response, Sima said:

“But…But I don’t feel it’s a good match. Sorry to tell that. It’s not a good match. They have married. But it’s not a good match. He looks so small and petite in front of her, and she looks elder.”

This is not the first time she has mentioned the star couple in Indian Matchmaking Season 2. In Episode 1, she went to Nashik, Mumbai, to meet Akshay and his family. He was not getting married because no girl wanted to move to the small city where he had baby chickens as pets.

Seeing the situation, Sima commented:

“Even if he was Nick Jonas, I do not think Priyanka Chopra would shift to his chicken factory.”

Indian Matchmaking Season 2 cast members

Netflix introduced Indian Matchmaking last year with Sima Taparia from Mumbai in the lead. Her job is to find life partners for her Indian clients from around the globe. However, none of her previous season’s candidates ended up marrying the suitors/suitresses she introduced them to.

The official synopsis of Season 2 reads:

“Sima Taparia, everyone's favorite matchmaker, returns for another season of helping eligible, eccentric and eager clients find their future spouses.”

Three cast members from the last season have returned to Season 2 - Aparna, Nadia and Pradhyuman. While the former two did not end up with anyone after the first season, Pradhyuman married Ashima Chauhaan, whom he met without Sima’s help.

The new cast members include Arshneel, Akshay, Shital, Vinesh, and Viral. Find out what happens to each potential suitor in Indian Matchmaking Season 2.

Eight episodes of the show are currently streaming on Netflix.

