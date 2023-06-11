What did Mitchell Taebel do? Indiana man arrested for stalking Taylor Swift and threatening her with bomb

A 36-year-old man from Indiana, Mitchell Taebel was recently arrested for stalking and threatening pop singer Taylor Swift. Mitchell Taebel was arrested on June 2, 2023, and was taken to the LaPorte County Jail after he was charged with stalking, intimidation, and invasion of privacy, as per USA Today.

The Times of Northwest Indiana obtained the documents consisting of the charges leveled against the 36-year-old man. The chargesheet mentioned:

"On March 29, 2023, Taebel posted a voice message to his Instagram account that he sent to (Swift) official Instagram account stating that he would happily wear a bomb if he cannot be with his soul mate."

Fox 32 also reported that Taebel left messages for the singer at 13 Management LLC and said that when they meet, he would wear a bomb on his chest. He reportedly said that not getting to meet her was worse than dying.

Officers began investigating the case on March 25, when Mitchell Taebel sent pictures of weapons to Taylor Swift's management team, as per WGNT-TV. In the messages, Taebel wrote that he will destroy them.

Mitchell Taebel threatened Taylor Swift, her father, and team of dancers as well

The 36-year-old stalker also messaged Taylor Swift's father and said he is his daughter's soulmate. He also mentioned that he was the only one that could make her feel secure.

Mitchell Taebel also sent threatening texts through his fake Instagram profiles to Taylor Swift's team of dancers. In the texts, he threatened to "destroy" them if they put up a "s*xual performance" to one of Swift's tracks.

Taebel also shared several videos on his YouTube page, where he said that Swift and he would be married soon. Police also said that on May 5, 2023, Taebel traveled to Nashville, near Taylor Swift's home. There, he told security that he is a popular TV host and they should let Swift know that he was waiting for her in the lobby.

As per Fox 32, Taebel sent a message to Taylor Swift and wrote:

"Y’all get ready you thugs because we’re going to cancel this d*mn tour and still destroy you."

Mitchell Taebel's next court hearing is scheduled to take place on July 27

Recently, Taebel pleaded not guilty to the charges of harassment and stalking after being arrested on June 2, 2023. His restraining order was extended after he shared videos in which he said that his dying wish is for those who did not let him meet Swift to be executed. He also mentioned that he wished for those who did not let him marry the singer to be burnt alive, as per Fox 32.

It is also worth taking note that there is a $15,000 cash-only bond for his release. His next hearing is scheduled to take place on July 27, 2023.

