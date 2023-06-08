Pop icon Taylor Swift was the target of an odd accusation by Los Angeles Kings fans in October 2019. Known for her catchy tunes and heartfelt lyrics, Swift became the subject of an unexpected controversy involving sports superstition.

The Kings, who had experienced a significant decline in performance since their Stanley Cup victories in 2012 and 2014, took an unusual step to reverse their misfortunes. They chose to cover up a banner at the Staples Center commemorating Taylor Swift's 16th sold-out concert, blaming it for their recent losing streak.

The Kings embraced the concept of fan-led superstition by covering up the banner during games. The team decided to cover up the banner during their home games because they prioritized their fans. While this move may have seemed far-fetched to some, it appeared that the Kings were determined to break free from their slump by any means necessary.

The connection between Taylor Swift's banner and the Kings' performance may have seemed tenuous at best. But the team's record in home games since banishing the banner could not be ignored. The official Twitter account of Kings mascot Bailey humorously pointed out this fact. Nevertheless, the Kings' victories in their home games gave fans a glimmer of hope.

Interestingly, the Los Angeles Clippers, another professional sports team that shared the same arena with the Kings, also took the precautionary measure of covering up Swift's banner.

In the Clippers' case, the location of the banner -- which was near the Lakers' championship banners -- might have been the primary motivation behind its concealment. It wasn't linked to any perceived curse associated with Taylor Swift.

Regrettably for the Clippers, their decision to cover the banner yielded no positive effect on their performance. Their record remained unchanged.

When Patrick Kane was distracted by Taylor Swift and forgot to play defense

Patrick Kane had a memorable incident during his rookie season with the Chicago Blackhawks. Former Blackhawks coach Denis Savard said the incident occurred when Kane got distracted by Taylor Swift watching a game from the stands. Savard shared this story at the Blackhawks' annual fan convention.

Kane lost his focus on the ice, which resulted in a goal against the Blackhawks. He did not properly defend his assigned opponent. Savard, frustrated by the mistake, shouted at Kane. He accused him of being distracted by two attractive blonde girls sitting behind the team's bench.

After the game, Kane was late in joining the team bus because he was engaged in a conversation with the same girls. The following day, Kane visited Savard's office to explain that one of the girls he was chatting with was Taylor Swift. While there is some confusion about whether Kane was actually on the ice during the goal, the story has become a beloved anecdote among Blackhawks fans.

