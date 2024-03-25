Summer House: Martha's Vineyard - Preston opens up about late father

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard returned to screens with a brand new season on Sunday, March 24, 2024, on Bravo. During the season premiere, the cast members made their way back to Martha's Vineyard individually for a 15-day vacation.

The Bravo stars provided updates on what transpired in their lives since they last filmed the show. One cast member in particular, Preston, bared his soul in front of the camera and opened up about his father's passing.

The cast member shared that his father recently passed away, and since they didn't have much of a relationship, his father's side of the family didn't include him in the funeral at all.

Preston gets emotional during Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 premiere

During the season premiere of Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2, Preston opened up about his relationship with his father and revealed that he recently passed away.

While going to pick up lobsters with Jasmine and Brie, Preston shared that when he told them about his father's passing, everyone texted or called him. He said that that he appreciated the gesture. He noted that the funeral was the following day, but he didn't think he would have been at peace even if he went.

The Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 cast member told the cameras that he had not seen his father since he was in middle school. Preston recalled that he visited him because he had been shot. The cast member also revealed that his father had tried to be a part of his life when he graduated from law school.

"I'll be honest. I was just probably cruel. If felt like it was more for him more than it was for me, and it felt disingenuous."

Preston further shared that he didn't know about the funeral until he received a Google alert. He told Brie and Jasmine that things were not going well with his father's side of the family. Preston explained that he and his sister were disinvited from the funeral and that the family didn't include the siblings in any of the planning.

While trying to fight back tears, Preston told the cameras that he really needed a lot of support from his friends to get through the turbulent time.

Jasmine told Preston that nobody should have to experience something like that, while Brie suggested lighting a candle in his memory on the day of the funeral. Jasmine assured him that the Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 cast would partake in however Preston wanted to honor his father.

The following day, the cast went on a yacht and Preston wanted to celebrate his father. He told the cast that today was the day of the funeral and he was "wrestling" with his feelings.

Preston told the Bravo show's cast that he and his father had a "conflicting relationship" and elaborated on the show during a confessional. The reality star said that while he was growing up, he didn't have much of a relationship with his father, noting that his father was abusive and an alcoholic.

Preston told the cast that he was at peace with not being at the funeral and glad that he was with his friends. He thanked the cast and told them that he "truly" loved them.

