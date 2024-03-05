Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 episode 15: Recap and more details explored 

Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 episode 15 aired on Sunday, March 3, 2024 on Bravo. Titled 'Fool's Gold,' the episode saw the group's vacation in the Dominican Republic come to an end.

The latest episode of Real Housewives of Potomac also marked certain new beginnings, as perhaps for the first time during the current season, the cast-mates somehow attempted to let go of their differences and come together as a cohesive whole.

A conversation between Wendy and Candiace about Gizelle's daughter assumed much significance. Both of them responded to Gizelle's accusations about their view of things when it comes to Gizelle's daughter and her education.

On the other hand, Karen reflected back upon the identity of her secret trainer while Mia used a verbal tirade against Ashley.

Here's everything we know.

What happened in Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 episode 15?

In the most recent episode of Real Housewives of Potomac season 8, Wendy and Candiace knew that the other women were chatting about them, and they were curious to find out why. At first, Gizelle said they might discuss it later. Wendy, however, cut it down immediately and stated, "Let's just get this over with."

Gizelle and Robyn described their problems. Neither Wendy nor Candiace claimed to have laughed at anything Gizelle said. Rather, they asserted that they had just finished the chat. It seems that they ignore anything pertaining to Gizelle due to their previous interactions.

Candiace, in the meantime, was playing the "double standard" card. She claimed that although the other women were free to laugh, she was not. In any case, Candiace and Wendy acknowledged that they had laughed during their talk with Grace. They insisted, though, that their laughter had nothing to do with Grace.

Moving on, the women decided to set aside their differences over Candiace and Wendy's response to the conversation with Grace. Instead, they focused on Robyn's Havana Nights celebration.

Ashley had a Havana Nights party scheduled for the previous week, but it was postponed because of the Canadian wildfires and air quality problems. Ashley claimed that calling off the celebration was in the best interests of her bank account.

The women broke off to pursue their own interests on the third day of vacation. While the rest of the group played tennis, Keiarna, Robyn, Gizelle, Ashley, and Nneka went shooting. The ladies chose to question Keiarna about her friendship with Wendy after she broke away from Candiace. At last, Keiarna was participating in the dynamics of the group.

The other women's main concern was if Wendy had disparaged them in any way prior to bringing Keiarna into the group. Keiarna said that was never the case. When Keiarna revealed to them that Wendy hadn't made any negative remarks about the group, Robyn nearly sounded disappointed.

The latest episode of Real Housewives of Potomac made it quite evident why Karen uses the phrase being a fence in her slogan. She usually declines to take a position on any matter that is brought to the group. During the trip, Gizelle called her out regarding the same.

In addition, this week was Ashley's birthday, and the entire program had the feel of an Ashley farewell letter. Since beginning the show, she has gone through eight birthdays, two pregnancies, and a divorce. She's made great progress, but what comes next? She obviously doesn't know.

Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 airs new episodes on Sundays at 8 PM ET on Bravo.