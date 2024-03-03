90 Day Fiancé: What happened to Mike Eloshway after season 1? 

90 Day Fiancé star Mike Eloshway was among the first few to appear on the TLC show back when it first debuted in 2014. Following his appearance on the inaugural season of 90 Day Fiancé, Eloshway kept a relatively low profile until 2023, when fans learned that he had been charged with a felony. After the news came to light, Mike seemingly deactivated his social media profiles. The status of his relationship with Aziza Mazhidova also remains unclear.

Mike Eloshway and Aziza Mazhidova appeared during the first season of 90 Day Fiancé. The couple first met each other on a website meant for learning new languages when Mike was 31 and Azhiza was 21.

Despite leading a quiet and happy life on the surface for the last few years since his appearance on the show, 90 Day Fiancé star Mike Eloshway made headlines when he was charged with two counts of possessing inappropriate material relating to children, as per ScreenRant.

90 Day Fiancé star Mike Eloshway was reportedly indicted on two felonies

According to Cleveland.com, 90 Day Fiancé star Mike was charged with two counts of possessing inappropriate content involving children by a federal court in Cleveland in 2023. As per court documents obtained by InTouch, he reportedly knowingly received and distributed "depictions of real minors engaged in s*xually explicit conduct" from February 2022 to March 2023. He also reportedly had a computer with inappropriate content.

One of the films reportedly featured an individual under the age of 12 on May 7, 2023, according to ScreenRant.

According to Starcasm, in June 2023, a grand jury indicted Mike on two felonies: Receipt and Distribution of Visual Depictions of Real Minors Engaging in Se*xully Explicit Conduct and Possession of Child P*rnography.

The same report by Starcasm also stated that Mike was subsequently released on a $20,000 bond on the same day. His release was subject to certain conditions, and he was allowed restricted access to computers and the internet and had to limit his interaction with children. The TLC star was also ordered not to be around anyone younger than 18 unless the minor's parent or legal guardian is present, as per ScreenRant. He had to submit his passport to authorities and was not allowed to use drugs and other substances.

In the aftermath of the incident and the news of the charges against him, Mike seemingly deactivated his Instagram account, which was previously accessible to the public. Aziza also made his social media account private.

A look into 90 Day Fiancé's Mike and Aziza's relationship

At first, Aziza wasn't sure she wanted to be with Mike. She attempted to travel to the United States for work but her work visa was denied. She then came to the country on a K-1 visa.

The couple tied the know in October 2013 and soon welcomed their daughter, Olivia Joan, into the world in January 2019. Mike worked as a network analyst, while Aziza, who had amassed a sizable Instagram following, was hired by an optics lab.

Neither Aziza nor Mike shared statements regarding the legal matter and the status of the couple's relationship is currently unclear.