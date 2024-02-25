90 Day Fiancé: Was Sam Wilson arrested? Details explored

90 Day Fiancé star Sam Wilson was looking at serving jail time on drug-related charges. He wed Citra during season 10 of the TLC show but the series did not address whether the Missourian ended up behind bars following the wedding ceremony.

While Wilson was arrested in March 2023, he was subsequently released from custody a day later after posting a $2,500 bond, as per Starcasm. Sam was meant to enroll himself in a diversion program, and his failure to meet the application deadline and addiction history caused tension in his relationship with Citra.

90 Day Fiancé star Sam Wilson's arrest details explored

According to jail records procured by Starcasm, 90 Day Fiancé star Sam was taken into custody on March 27, 2023. He was charged with felony possession of cocaine and buprenorphine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

On March 28, 2023, Sam was released from jail after posting his $2,500 bond. He claimed to have been traveling with a coworker when he was arrested, and the woman, 25, was also arrested on multiple charges including speeding, misdemeanor marijuana possession, and more.

Sam wished to apply for a diversion program, but according to the docket record, the court was still waiting for his signatures, as per Starcasm. Sam could have been sent to jail had he failed to submit the application by the deadline. The diversion program necessitated that one may participate in the program for a minimum of one year, during which they would have to pass tests to prove they weren't using drugs.

"The judge offered me a diversion program. It’s a program you could do for one to several years. Like, you take tests to show you’re not on drugs and take drug classes. And you avoid jail time, as long as you, like, do everything properly. But, because I missed the deadline to file the application, I could be facing jail time," he said on the show.

Citra was aware of Sam's addiction and his imprisonment, but he failed to inform her that missing the diversion date could result in jail time.

During the December 10, 2023, episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Sam spoke about his arrest and mentioned that he was found in possession of Suboxone, a brand name for the narcotic buprenorphine. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration states that the same is used to treat opioid use disorder (OUD).

Speaking on the subject, he said:

"I was on a business trip with a coworker and the cops pulled us over. They found my Suboxone, and because it wasn’t in a prescription bottle, they arrested me."

Sam was formally admitted to the diversion program by the court on December 15, 2023, according to Starcasm. The diversion agreement had several limitations, restrictions, and obligations. Sam recognized and agreed that failing to properly execute any of the criteria would be sufficient justification for the prosecution to resume.

Sam is currently committed to a 12-month diversion program. The 90 Day Fiancé star continues to live in Missouri, while Citra seems to be currently traveling in Indonesia, as per ScreenRant.

A look into Sam and Citra's relationship on 90 Day Fiancé

90 Day Fiancé's Citra is a 26-year-old from Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, and Sam is a 30-year-old from Cameron, Missouri. More than four years ago, Sam and Citra connected via a dating app.

On his first visit to Indonesia, Sam asked Citra to marry him. Citra's strict Muslim upbringing prevented the pair from having an intimate relationship before marriage. In addition, Sam was requested to convert to Islam before their American wedding.

Citra arrived in the country on a K-1 visa, accompanied by her father and two sisters, who were there on visitor visas.

After Sam revealed the truth about his addiction, Citra decided not to call off their engagement. However, if Sam got jail time, Citra's father threatened to send her back to Indonesia. However, regardless of Sam's legal situation, the couple received Citra's father's approval to get married.