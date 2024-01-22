90 Day Fiancé: Why was Leida Margaretha arrested in 2023?

90 Day Fiancé alum Leida Margaretha is once again at the center of controversy after she was arrested back in October 2023, when she was accused of theft, forgery, and wire fraud in the business where she worked. She was subsequently arrested in Wisconsin.

The arrest of 90 Day Fiancé alum Leida Margaretha was announced by the news platform TMZ on Monday, October 9, 2023. The glass bottle decorating company where Leida worked, i.e. Loggerhead Deco, reportedly contacted the police department in Portage, Wisconsin.

Leida allegedly used the company's account information while she was employed there to make fraudulent transactions with many outside business accounts and clients. The owners of the business soon noticed the anomaly and called the police into action.

Leida was eventually charged with wire fraud against a financial institution, forgery, and theft from a commercial setting after it was alleged that she stole thousands of dollars. As the investigation progresses, she may have to face more charges.

90 Day Fiancé alum Leida Margaretha and Eric Rosenbrook's relationship explored

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé who were introduced to the show during its later seasons might not readily recognize Eric Rosenbrook and Leida Margaretha. Since their season, the couple has not appeared on the reality TV show. Even though their journey to the altar was still being filmed for the show, it appeared that they had enough of reality TV and now hoped to have some privacy in their lives.

When Eric first connected with Leida, a twenty-nine-year-old, via an international dating website, he was forty years old. The website contained a personal ad from a divorced father of three children, and she had replied to it. After barely two days of knowing each other, Eric asked the Indonesian citizen to marry him.

He was employed as an avionics technician in the States. Originally from Baraboo, Wisconsin, he was a former U.S. Marine, whereas Leida was a single mother from Jakarta. She claimed to be a model in addition to having attended medical school.

According to ScreenRant, Leida claimed that because her family was well-off back home in Indonesia, she had a hard time adjusting to Eric's lifestyle in the United States. Nonetheless, they tied the knot in the sixth-season finale of the TLC show. During and even after their tenure on the show, Leida and Eric have been involved in several scandals.

Leida was upset that Eric's daughter Tasha was still living at home with her and her son Alessandro. On the December 9, 2018, episode of the show, she asked Eric to purchase new furniture and raised a significant hue and cry about the same. Additionally, Leida disapproved of Eric's decision to pay his ex-wife's child support. She also made threats to leave the country and end her relationship with Eric.

Where is 90 Day Fiancé alum Leida Margaretha now?

Leida no longer has an active Instagram account, most likely as a result of her arrest. She was previously banned from Instagram for various reasons, including the time she was booed out of the social media platform after she posted an allegedly profanity-laden photo. Her recent disappearance was probably brought on by people trolling her for her arrest.

It's unknown if Eric and Leida are still together now, probably since Leida hasn't been active on social media.

90 Day Fiancé season 10 airs new episodes on Sundays on TLC.