What did Leida Margaretha do? Charges explored as ‘90 Day Fiance’ star arrested for theft

The controversial star of the TLC show 90 Day fiance, Leida Margaretha, was arrested last week on a lot of charges, stemming from making fraudulent payments and withdrawals at work. The 34-year-old, who currently lives in Arkdale, Wisconsin, is accused of stealing from her employers and customers at a Portage bottle manufacturer, Loggerhead Deco.

Margaretha, who moved from Indonesia to Wisconsin to live with her fiancé, Eric Rosenbrook, as part of the reality show, was reportedly arrested on Friday, October 5, 2023, for stealing from her employers and customers by making withdrawals and payments from the company’s business account.

Per multiple reports, Leida Margaretha who was booked into a Wisconsin jail, was charged with theft in a business setting, fraudulent data alteration, wire fraud against a financial institution and forgery.

Leida Margaretha stole from her employer and customers at Loggerhead Deco

According to Portage Police Department Lt. Ben Neuman, officers began investigating Leida Margaretha after they received an internal theft report at Loggerhead Deco, a glass bottle decorating company, on October 5, 2023.

Shortly after, Investigators determined Margaretha made fraudulent payments to and withdrawals from accounts outside the business using the company’s account information. Margaretha reportedly stole customer's information from the business account and made unauthorized payments.

Authorities said that victims, who were all from Wisconsin, reported several thousands of dollars missing from their bank accounts.

Leida Margaretha rose to fame after she was cast in Season 6 of the TLC reality show 90 Day Fiance.’ The show followed long-distance couples who have three months to get to know each other before they decide to marry or risk deportation.

Margaretha, who moved from Indonesia to Wisconsin to live with her fiancé, Eric Rosenbrook in 2018, became a polarizing figure among fans because of her penchant for embellishing and exaggerating the circumstances surrounding her life.

Margaretha’s contentious relationship with Rosenbrook ‘s teenage daughter also propelled her into the role of an antagonist. Margaretha kicked Tasha out of their home as Rosenbrook sided with her following the intense drama between the two. Margaretha also obtained a restraining order against Tasha after an argument.

However, despite the blowback, the couple stayed together and in the ensuing years, bought the house in Wisconsin. The couple, known for their controversial political views, retreated from public life after starring in the show and have remained off the grid.

The Portage Police Department said as the investigation progresses, additional charges may follow as they are still identifying other victims. WKOW reports anyone with information regarding Leida Margaretha was urged to contact Lt. Ben Neumann with the Portage Police Department at 608-742-2174.