Below Deck: Who is Logan Reese? Everything to know about him 

Logan Reese made his debut in the second season of Below Deck as a deckhand. He joined the crew of the luxury yacht Ohana during the second half of Below Deck season 2 back in 2014. Born and raised in Oklahoma, Logan Reese pursued his education at Oklahoma State University. Currently, he resides in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Below Deck season 2 featured Captain Lee Rosbach leading his crew members onboard the luxury yacht Ohana as they navigated through the waters around the British Virgin Islands.

It is interesting to note that following his debut appearance on the Bravo show, Logan has not participated in any other reality television programs. He lives a life away from the cameras and enjoys fishing whenever he isn't yachting.

The long-running reality series Below Deck offers viewers a glimpse into life on a lavish boat. The show centers on the lives of the crew members who look after the wealthy and well-known on privately owned ships at sea.

More about Below Deck alum Logan Reese

Despite growing up in a landlocked state, Logan never lost his love for the ocean and ships. After graduating from college, he relocated to the U.S. Virgin Islands and spent a year and a half working as a deckhand aboard yachts, pursuing his passion for boats even further. Logan's love of exploration also prompted him to go to New Zealand, where he worked as a canyon guide for two years.

After rising to fame on the Bravo show, the young deckhand was soon propelled into the realm of reality television. However, Logan did not return for any more episodes, therefore, season two was the only time fans saw him on the Bravo show. While Logan may not be as popular as he once was, it appears that he still enjoys sailing and traveling.

Logan was initially approached to participate in the first season of the Bravo show, but he had to turn it down due to personal reasons. However, halfway through the second season, a different deckhand was dismissed by ship captain Lee Rosbach after it was discovered that he had falsified information on his CV regarding his experience. Reese was subsequently brought in as a replacement.

Speaking to the Oklahoman about his sudden decision to enter the world of seafaring, Logan said back in October 2014:

"It was while I was sitting in one of my lectures that I decided after school I would move to an island and work on a sailboat. So I did."

Logan further opened up about his experience on the first day of his appearance on the Bravo show in the episode titled New Kid On The Dock:

"It was definitely a full-on ‘welcome to the madness’ kind of introduction. Things were snapping, people were yelling, vomiting, drinking, laughing, crying. ... It was like they were trying to scare me off."

All the previous seasons and episodes of Below Deck are available on Bravo.