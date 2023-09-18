Will Below Deck Down Under season 2 have a reunion? Explained

The finale of Below Deck Down Under season 2 is just a few hours away, and now the big question is, will the show reunite? According to the show's current scenario, it looks like there won't be a reunion episode in season 2. There are several reasons for this, including Andy Cohen usually asking fans to share their questions regarding the show on social media, but nothing has been done so far.

Second, Bravo's schedule for all the upcoming shows does not mention the reunion of Below Deck Down Under season 2. Every time a show releases its last episode, the network gives insight into the upcoming reunion or release date.

The 18th episode of Below Deck Down Under, She's Just Not That Into You, is set to release on September 18, 2023, but Bravo has not publicly confirmed whether the cast will reunite. Additionally, Bravo has confirmed Monday, September 25, for the Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 release.

Although there is no information about the Below Deck Down Under season 2 reunion, episode 18 will be a two-hour episode, so there is a slight chance that there will be a reunion at the end.

Below Deck Down Under season 2, episode 18 will be released on September 18

It is expected that there will be a lot of drama and controversy during this episode, which is the finale. While Tzarina refuses a request made by a guest, Jason gets involved in the matter as a result. Moreover, fans will see Luka discovering that someone in the crew might have feelings for him.

In the final episode of season 2, there will be feuds, arguments, and love confessions. Based on the synopsis of Below Deck Down Under season 2, episode 18, the following will take place:

“Capt. Jason gets involved when chef Tzarina refuses to fulfill a guest request; Luka feels like a stew might be interested in him; the final night of the charter season leads to arguing, crying, and relationships in shambles.”

With 17 episodes released so far, this season of the show has created many headlines due to its drama and controversy. In the synopsis of season 2, the following is mentioned:

"Captain Jason and Chief Stew Aesha reunite for an unforgettable, full-throttle charter season with a lively new crew and wild guests in the stunning waters of Cairns, Australia – the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef. Jason is at the helm of the vintage M/Y Northern Sun, where he navigates tumultuous crew dynamics and unprecedented shake-ups throughout the season.”

The synopsis further reads:

“Each charter includes nonstop adventure and breathtaking underwater sight-sea-ing, but unruly guests break Jason’s rules, putting their holiday in jeopardy. Now a more seasoned leader, Aesha takes on some of the biggest obstacles of her career while looking out....slew of hook-ups, break-ups, and a rare 'love pentagon' leaves the crew reeling as tension spills over on deck."

Fans can watch Below Deck Down Under season 2 on Bravo and Peacock.