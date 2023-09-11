Below Deck Down Under season 2 episode 16 release date, air time, and plot

Airing on September 11, 2023, at 8 pm ET, Below Deck Down Under season 2 episode 16 will focus on Aesha Scott, the Chief Stew, and a particular decision she makes concerning the guests. Additionally, there's an indication of a returning member from the franchise's past.

With a new Below Deck Down Under season 2 episode, titled The Magic Seamen, the show continues to offer insights into the lives of yacht crew members and their interactions with guests. It promises to bring forth some interesting developments. The official synopsis of the episode reads:

“The guests get upset with Aesha when their bucket list Great Barrier Reef diving excursion gets denied; a familiar character returns to coach the deck team through a strip show for the guests”

Below Deck Down Under season 2 sails into uncharted drama waters

Airing details and where to watch

Below Deck Down Under season 2 episode 16 is scheduled for Monday, September 11, 2023, from 8–10 pm ET. Viewers can watch it on Bravo's official platform. For those who might miss the live airing, the episode will be available on Peacock TV, Hayu, Fubo, Sling, and DirecTV the following day.

For global fans, if you're eager to catch the next episode and don't want to miss a moment, here's a list of time-zone-adjusted timings to help you tune in at the right moment.

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 2 am, Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Eastern Time (ET): 9 pm, Monday, September 11, 2023

Central Time (CT): 8 pm, Monday, September 11, 2023

Mountain Time (MT): 7 pm, Monday, September 11, 2023

Pacific Time (PT): 6 pm, Monday, September 11, 2023

Alaska Time (AKT): 5 pm, Monday, September 11, 2023

Hawaii-Aleutian Time (HAT): 3 pm, Monday, September 11, 2023

Cast and plot

In this episode, Aesha Scott, the Chief Stew, plays a significant role. She reports to Captain Jason Chambers and is responsible for several key decisions on the yacht. One such decision involves the primary charter guests and their request for a diving excursion in the Great Barrier Reef.

The episode will explore the implications of her decision and its impact on the guests and crew of Below Deck Down Under season 2.

The episode will feature:

The Chief Stew Aesha Scott

Captain Jason Chambers

Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph

Deckhand Harry Van Vilet

Stew Margot Sisson

New Deckhead chief Luke Keoni

Joao Franco.

The episode will also see the return of an old member of the Below Deck franchise. While the identity of this returning member remains a closely guarded secret, their reappearance in Below Deck Down Under season 2 is bound to add a fresh dynamic to the episode and possibly stir up some old memories or unresolved issues.

What to expect

The heart of Episode 16 lies in the reactions and consequences stemming from Aesha Scott's decision. The denied diving excursion to the Great Barrier Reef is going to be the focal point of the episode. Another intriguing aspect of this episode is the crew members' performance. A show for the guests is on the agenda, and it promises to be an entertaining segment, showcasing a lighter side of the crew's dynamics.

As viewers gear up to watch Below Deck Down Under season 2’s new episode, they can expect a mix of emotions, challenges, and memorable moments. With a strong cast, compelling plot points, and the ever-unpredictable nature of life on a yacht, this episode is set to be a notable addition to the season.

