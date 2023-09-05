"So cringe": Below Deck Down Under fans slam Culver Bradbury for asking Jaimee to be his girlfriend in season 2

Below Deck Down Under season 2 returned with two new episodes this week on Monday, September 4. In episodes 14 and 15, fans saw the cast go through a rollercoaster of events with a medical emergency, and one cast member asking another to officially be their romantic partner in a nostalgic way.

During the latest episodes, Culver Bradbury asked Jaimee Neele to be his girlfriend with a handwritten note as he asked her to check a box. He admitted to not having asked someone to be his girlfriend in this particular way since he was in school. While Jaimee ticked yes, she noted that she wasn't a fan of the way he asked and said that checking boxes is for the DMV or COVID symptoms.

Fans took to social media to react to the segment and slammed Culver for asking Jaimee to be his girlfriend, especially since she's only been on the boat for two weeks.

One user @DelilahJack123 wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Culver is so cringe"

Below Deck Down Under season 2 fans slam Culver in the latest batch of episodes

Below Deck Down Under season 2 aired two new episodes this week, episode 14 (Tick the Box) and episode 15 (It's Not About the Lactose) on Monday, September 4, 2023. During the segment, the cast went through some major events and one cast member found himself a girlfriend.

Culver Bradbury, who was previously involved with Tzarina, quickly changed his path when Jaimee came on board as a replacement for Laura. It's been two weeks since Jaimee Neele joined the cast and the two have gotten so close that Culver decided to ask the new stew to be his girlfriend.

The proposal involved a handwritten card and required the Below Deck Down Under season 2 cast member to tick a box. Ahead of the proposal, Culver told the deckhands about his plans and showed them the pictures he was planning on using for the card.

Harry noted that maybe that was how things were done in America and that if this happened in Australia, the person's friends "will f*cking throw" them on the street and say "good riddance." Harry was not the only cast member who was unimpressed with the card.

While Jaimee was taken aback by the setup and the champagne, the card wasn't something that was up her alley, as she said:

"It's cute, but like you're 30 years old."

Culver encouraged he to read the card out loud, but the stew wasn't sure if she should. While episode 14 ended on a cliffhanger, the next picked up where it left off.

Culver told Jaimee that meeting someone so fast and having that type of connection was very rare for him. He added that he had something "very important" to ask her. After Jaimee read the card, the stew asked if he "actually" wanted her to tick the box.

Jaimee said:

"I'm actually not a fan of the tick the box. That's like for the DMV or COVID symptoms. I wasn't planning on ticking yes or no to, "Do you want to be my girlfriend?"

Fans echoed the Below Deck Down Under season 2 cast member's feelings and slammed Culver online.

Below Deck Down Under season 2 will return next week with two new episodes on Bravo.