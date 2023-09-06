Below Deck Down Under season 2 episodes 14 and 15: Recap and more details explored

Since its July 17 premiere, Below Deck Down Under season 2 has been making headlines. 15 episodes have been released so far, and they have all received positive reviews from fans. Episodes 14 and 15, titled Tick the Box and It's Not About the Lactose, respectively, released on September 4, 2023.

The Below Deck Down Under cast members Jason Chambers and Aesha Scott dealt with a medical emergency during episode 14 of the show. In episode 15, some romance was revealed between Jaimee and Culver.

As part of the outing, the crew played a game to get to know more about Luka, the new cast member. The romance between Joo and Tzarina is also making quite a buzz in the meantime.

What happened in Below Deck Down Under season 2 episodes 14 and 15

In Below Deck Down Under season 2 episode 14, the crew faced a medical emergency when a guest fainted and appeared to be having a seizure and had to be taken to the doctors. Elsewhere, Captain Jason had to make a tough decision after he found out that Margot Sisson had been drinking while on the job. However, instead of firing her, he gave her a warning.

She shared that she began drinking after the incident involving Luke, who was fired from the show after he s*xually harassed her while filming. Culver was shown thinking about asking Jamiee to be his girlfriend during this episode. His nervousness could be seen while he was speaking with Aesha on the matter.

The official synopsis of Below Deck Down Under episode 14, titled Tick the Box, read:

“The crew deals with a medical emergency onboard; Capt. Jason faces a tough decision when a crew member gets caught drinking on the job; a deckhand wants to take his relationship to the next level.”

Below Deck Down Under episode 15 featured Culver Bradbury confessing his love to Jaimee Neele and asking her to be his girlfriend. In response, Jaimee, who is a new member, said, "yes." He nervously asked her the question with the help of a note, and in response, Jaimme expressed:

"I'm actually not a fan of the tick the box. That's like for the DMV or COVID symptoms. I wasn't planning on ticking yes or no to, 'Do you want to be my girlfriend?'"

Apart from this, a guest was seen having a conversation with Tzarina during this episode. The two talked about Tzarina's lactose intolerance, with her explaining how she takes medication for it. As a result of her "dietary restrictions," it is nothing new to Tzarina, as she has had this conversation numerous times this season.

The synopsis of It's Not About the Lactose, which premiered on the same day as Below Deck Down Under season 2 episode 14, read:

“A relationship onboard explores new depths while another one finally breaches the surface; chaos ensues when charter guests become entangled in each other's dietary preferences; single charter guests give the deckhands a run for their money.”

The next two episodes of Below Deck Down Under, titled The Magic Seamen and An Eruption of Volcanic Proportions, will air on September 11, 2023.

The new episode of season 2 will air on Bravo at 8 pm ET.