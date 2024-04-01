Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 aired a brand new episode on Bravo on Sunday, March 31, 2024. In the segment, the cast continued with their fun during Groovy Decades Night, but one cast member seemed to take a joke too far and upset someone else.

When asked who the worst dresser in season 2 was, Summer quickly named Shanice. Noelle, the newcomer, pointed out that she thought it was "shady" of Summer, since she and Shanice were friends. Shanice wasn't happy about the comment either and remarked about Summer allegedly wearing fake clothes before storming up to her room.

Bria followed the cast member to check on her and found her crying in the bathroom. Noelle followed shortly after to join the conversation.

Shanice reveals she lost her job in the latest episode of Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2

In Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 episode 2, Summer's comment about Shanice being the worst dresser left her in tears. Shanice shot back saying that she was apparently the "realest one", and the rest of the cast reportedly wore fake clothes.

She ran up to her room in tears and Bria quickly followed, while some of the cast members said they felt bad for Shanice. Bria asked Shanice if she was crying, and the season 2 cast member said yes, wondering aloud who even said things like that.

Shanice asked whether Summer had said it, and Bria told her that it was indeed Summer's comment. Shanice then said the Summer House: Martha's Vineyard cast member was "stupid." As Bria consoled her, Shanice revealed that she didn't have any money.

"I don't have any money. I don't have a job."

Bria continued consoling her through the door, and the Summer House: Martha's Vineyard reality star further revealed that she didn't have any money to buy clothes.

Later, in her confessional, Shanice said that Summer's comment hurt her "deep down" because her company transferred her from Phoenix to Tampa before they let her go. Shanice explained that since the trip to Martha's Vineyard was preplanned, she didn't want to cancel.

Shanice added that Summer knew about the fact that she had lost her job. Her bringing it up had therefore hurt the cast member more. In an attempt to console Shanice, Bria noted that Summer didn't dress well either.

The rest of the cast wondered where Bria went, and Jasmine informed them that the cast member went to check on Shanice. Although several Summer House: Martha's Vineyard cast members didn't think it was "that deep", Noelle wanted to check on the cast member as well.

Noelle told the cameras that although she thought of Summer as a friend, her comment towards Shanice didn't sit well with her. She stated how she wouldn't have said something like that to a friend.

Later in the episode, once things settled down, the cast continued with their fun. As they danced, Amir didn't want to participate, reportedly out of respect for his girlfriend. He called her instead and spoke to her and discussed how different his behavior was from Nick, who was also in a committed relationship.

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 will return next week with a brand new episode on Bravo.