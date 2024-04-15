Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 episode 4: Recap and more details explored

The new season of Summer House: Martha's Vineyard recently began airing on Bravo TV and gave viewers insight into the lives of 10 Black professionals and entrepreneurs. Episode 4 of the latest season titled Summer Under Pressure released on April 14, 2024, and its official synopsis read:

"Bria invites the group into her bad-and-bougie world as the tension between Summer and Jordan comes to a head. While Jasmine nears her breaking point, Noelle grapples with the aftermath of her confession to Alex."

One of the main highlights of this episode was the fight between Jordan and Summer. The two friends decided to confront each other face-to-face and resolve their issues. They had a transparent conversation about their feelings over dinner and opened up about the problems surrounding their major conflict.

What happened on Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 episode 4?

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 episode 4 began from where last week's episode left off. Viewers got a glimpse into the Jordan-Summer drama after the two friends spoke about a major misunderstanding during dinner.

Following the drama, Summer Marie Thomas opened up to her fellow cast members about the situation involving Jordan Emanuel. The former stated she had been by Jordan's side through several ups and downs, especially when Jordan battled hair loss due to Alopecia. When Jordan heard about Summer speaking about her vulnerable moment with others, she felt embarrassed that it was brought up during an argument.

In a confessional interview on Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 episode 4, Jordan told the cameras that Summer was using a private moment against her.

"Even these moments are used against me. I don’t know how much more open I can be about that and the fact that it was just, so, like...I’m just embarrassed. Summer weaponized my vulnerability. Why would you be telling somebody that you know I’m not on good terms with anything to do about my life, let alone as personal as me losing my hair? That’s odd to me," she said.

Later in the episode, the two friends realized they should have an open conversation and resolve their ongoing fight. In a heartfelt revelation, Jordan Emanuel shared she didn't know why they were fighting in the first place. She also wanted to know why Summer discussed her battle with Alopecia with their Summer House: Martha's Vineyard cast mate Jasmine Ellis.

Summer explained that she was sharing with her friends that she had been there for Jordan while she navigated difficult situations and didn't mean to violate her privacy. Jordan, on the other hand, believed a private moment of her life was exposed and their friendship was not a "safe space" for her.

Meanwhile, Summer confronted Jordan about her belittling tone and how she was unclear about the status of their friendship.

At the group dinner, the Summer House: Martha's Vineyard cast members realized that Jordan Emanuel wasn't speaking much. Upon inquiry, Jordan disclosed that she had experienced a lot of loss in her life and felt "responsible for a lot of people's lives."

She mentioned that her mom passed away when she was 17 and also told the group that she was losing her hair.

"I don’t know what’s going on with me [or] if I’m okay," she said.

The episode also witnessed Jasmine breaking down after Bria spoke about Mariah and Phil. The former then said she was "frustrated" and didn't know where she stood with the rest of the cast members.

New episodes of Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 release every Sunday at 9/8c on Bravo TV.

