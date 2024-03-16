Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 trailer breakdown: 3 major takeaways

After a highly entertaining season 1, Summer House: Martha's Vineyard is set to return with a new season on Sunday, March 24, on Bravo, at 9 pm ET. With its premiere inching closer, Bravo released a trailer of the show that gave fans a glimpse of what season 2 would bring to the table.

Along with some exits from Martha's Vineyard like that of Silas', there are a few new additions to this season as well. Amir introduces his girlfriend Natalie to the show while Summer brings her friend Noelle.

The trailer features feuds and friendships in the vacation home in Massachusetts just like in its previous season. It hints at a love triangle between Alex, Summer, and Noelle, an altercation between Bria and Preston, Jasmine's fight with Amir, and more.

Three major takeaways from the trailer of Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2

1) The love triangle between Alex, Summer, and Noelle

Alex, "the bachelor of the summer," as he is called in the trailer, is seen courting both Summer and her friend- the new addition to Summer House, In the clip, Alex is first seen saying, "Nothing's off the table when it comes to Summer," after which he speaks about Noelle and says, "Noelle is a good person to have a good time with." Noelle. Shanice and Amir also react to his actions on the show and don't seem too pleased.

Hints of tiffs between the three are also seen in the trailer when Bria asks Noelle, "Has he f*cked with anybody else in the house." Summer then points at Alex's incompetence to juggle between the two.

After a confrontation with Summer at the dinner table, the trailer of Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 cuts to Noelle talking to Alex privately, asking him if he's going to let such a thing stop him from having a good time. The next scene shows Alex in two different frames with both the leading ladies.

2) Jordan's struggles with Alopecia

Jordan looks distraught in multiple scenes in the trailer as she opens up about her struggles with alopecia in Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2. In the trailer, she is seen expressing uncertainty over her hair growing back this time, suggesting that her journey with the disease isn't recent.

In another clip, Jordan is seen telling her friends, "As a Black woman, hair is our currency," after which others in the group are seen sympathizing with her. The trailer also sees her tearing up about not having hair anymore and Nick grabs some tissues for her.

3) Emotions run high in the Massachusetts vacation home

Apart from the drama between Alex, Summer, and Noelle, and Jordan's struggle with her condition, emotions also run high among other cast members of Summer House: Martha's Vineyard. The clip hints at altercations between Preston and Bria on multiple occasions in the trailer. Preston is seen saying, "Bria can be bratty. And Bria makes me snap."

After Jasmine speaks about Jordan and Summer, she is seen in tears as Jordan says, "You had me f*cked up and I was ready to kick your a*s," signaling a major feud between the two.

Bria is seen shouting at Amir, saying, "Own responsibility for your girl bro" and Amir screams back, "Stop raising your voice at me." Immediately after, a woman is heard saying, "This relationship is over." Given that only Amir's girlfriend is in the house, it is likely that his relationship ends in Summer House: Martha's Vineyard.

New episodes of Summer House: Martha's Vineyard will air every Sunday on Bravo from March 24 onwards, at 9 pm ET.