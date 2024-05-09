Why did Kate Chastain leave Below Deck? Explained

Chief Stew Kate Chastain joined the Below Deck cast in season 2, and during her time in season 7, Kate hinted at her departure. After she got into an argument with second stew Simone Mashile, chef Kevin Dobson, and bosun Ashton Pienaar, the Bravo star struggled due to the drama between her co-workers.

During the season 7 finale, Kate opened up that the 2019 season was the most difficult one for her. At that time, Kate realized she needed to explore a "new adventure" in life outside of yachting. She was ready to start a new chapter, Chastain told host Andy Cohen on the August 3, 2020, episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen:

"I just feel like I'm 37 and a half — and I don't think a girl should be wearing a skort at 38."

On Monday, February 18, 2020, the Below Deck cast member Kate Chastain posted to her official Instagram account that she won't be returning to the franchise. Her confirmed departure shocked fans. Kate stated that after "months of reflection," she came to a final decision to "step back" from the role:

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, I have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new land based role. I intend to step back as a senior member of the Below Deck Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support His Majesty Andy Cohen.”

Kate Chastain's departure from Below Deck

When Captain Lee was informed that Kate Chastain would not be returning to Below Deck after season 7, he was shocked, too. Captain Lee considered this a bittersweet moment as Kate thought it was time to move on from her yachting journey and focus on something else.

Lee shared he was happy for Kate, but the crew would miss her presence. Captain Lee opened up in a 2020 interview with Hollywood Reporter about Kate's decision:

“That was out of left field. I did not see that coming at all. I was totally blown away. Kate called me and it was a bittersweet thing. She let me know that she wasn’t going to come back, but she thought it was time to move on."

As per Kate's official Bravo bio, she is described as one of the fan-favorite crew members for six seasons. In the season 7 reunion episode, Kate shared that a change in her life away from the yacht was uncomfortable and scary, but she had to take that step to move forward and explore.

After her time on Below Deck ended, Chief Stew ventured into shows such as Bravo's Chat Room, Galley Talk, and The Traitors. She has also appeared on Couch Talk with Captain Lee, Kate, and Unapologetically Kate Chastain. Her bio states:

"Kate Chastain, well known and beloved for her role as Chief Stew on Bravo’s “Below Deck,” retired from yachtie life after six seasons as a star and fan favorite on the show."

It briefly summarizes Kate's journey on the show and her multiple careers in hosting, producing, and writing:

"Along with expanding her impressive yachting career over international waters and being a Bravo household name, Kate is a celebrated author, philanthropist, and podcaster."

To stay updated on what the Below Deck star is up to, fans can follow her official Instagram account @kate_chastain or watch previous seasons of the Bravo show on Peacock TV.