Below Deck: Where is Bruno Duarte from season 5 now?

Since leaving the Below Deck season 5 crew, Bruno Duarte has been honing his skills in various areas of work. Despite having differences of opinion with his fellow crew members and Captain Lee, he kept calm but eventually left the show. Soon after leaving the yachting show, he married his partner Alex and has been focusing on building his career and exploring exciting ventures together.

Being a fan of the show, Bruno wanted to join the crew along with additional cast members with diverse backgrounds. Before that, he previously worked on cruise ships, so he had the experience. For the Below Deck, he joined as a deckhand.

What happened to Bruno Duarte in Below Deck season 5?

Despite working hard and trying his best, Bruno had issues with his fellow crew members, Chief Stew Kate Chastain and Captain Lee Rosbach. Many fans have supported Bruno, stating that Kate is a bad Chief Stew and sometimes Captain Lee can be severely strict.

After leaving the show, he hasn’t returned yet. Moreover, Bruno publicly shared his experience on Below Deck season 5, especially related to Captain Lee and Kate. In a podcast episode on Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef, Bruno also revealed that Captain Lee had treated him badly and even made fun of him because of his accent.

Bruno described that incident as:

“Captain Lee would make jokes about my accent. It was very, very uncomfortable sometimes to be with him.”

There were allegations on Captain that he forced Bruno to drink alcohol, even after knowing that he doesn’t drink.

Bravo TV’s Below Deck profile for Bruno describes him as:

“Hailing from Lisbon, Portugal, Bruno Duarte joins the M/Y Valor as a deckhand this season. After a traumatic childhood, growing up with the loss of a twin brother and an abusive father, Bruno was forced to be an older brother and father figure for his family. After working as a waiter in restaurants and five-star hotels, Bruno quickly began to focus his career path. Bruno took his passion for hospitality from land to sea and moved on to cruise ships, becoming an officer in guest services and guest relations.”

Where is Bruno Duarte from season 5 now?

After Below Deck season 5, Bruno left reality TV and turned towards the adult entertainment industry. Edge Media Network stated that Bruno started his career as an adult entertainer. He used to work together in the same field with his ex-fiance.

Many fans have been expecting Bruno to come back to the Below Deck franchise, but it hasn’t happened yet. As of 2024, Bruno married his partner Alex V. He met Alex in Cannes, France, at a gay bar and instantly connected with him, as per Hot Spot Magazine.

“I left my job in the yachting industry to be present in our relationship and since then we’ve been traveling and living our dreams.”

He added that they have been focusing on starting new business ventures together. In early 2024, they featured in ES Collection USA’s 2024 spring campaign.

Even though Below Deck has become one of the most successful and widely followed shows, Bruno described the environment on Deck as “horrible” and will not return to the show. His fans have also been waiting for him to appear in one of the Below Deck spin-offs, but it doesn’t look like Bruno will be associated with any of the spin-offs, either.

Bruno has been focusing more on developing his career in a new direction while building a healthy relationship with his husband, Alex.