Who is the baby daddy of Below Deck alum Kate Chastain? NOT Ben Robbinson

Kate Chastain, who is garnering traction for her stint in the ongoing Peacock show, The Traitors US season 2, was once a staple face on Below Deck. During her time in the series, Kate famously clashed with Ben Robinson, the OG chef of Below Deck, and the duo’s love-hate relationship sparked most of the drama in the Bravo show’s early seasons.

Kate Chastain embraced motherhood solo in 2023, but the reality star was bombarded with questions about her son Sullivan Cay, who allegedly resembled Ben Robinson. Days after the baby's arrival, Kate addressed the online speculation confirming her co-star is not the father of her child.

Kate Chastain clarifies Ben Robinson isn’t her baby daddy

Kate’s first response to the speculation came in May 2023, shortly after she gave birth to Sullivan. At the time, social media users questioned the star about the baby’s looks resembling her Below Deck mate. The new mother denied the narrative, telling the commenters on X,

"For the record, the only thing this handsome guy has in common with any chef is the tendency to get emotional around meal times."

Months following the initial tweet, Kate once again requested fans to stop sending her messages referring to Sullivan as “baby Ben.” She took to X to share a photograph of her former colleague as a baby, taken from a previous Bravo blog post, and merged it next to the photo of her son. Kate clarified,

Kate and Ben have admitted to hooking up amid Below Deck season 2 and season 3 when romance rumors about the two were raging among fans. Since then, they have not dwelled on addressing or entertaining questions about their romantic history. However, when Kate was cusp of becoming a mother, Ben congratulated his co-star on Instagram.

In his heartfelt note, the OG chef of Below Deck said he is proud of Kate, writing,

"Who knew that Kate Chastain and I would be the same weight one day… But to be fair I have been hitting the gym! Please wish my great friend an easy delivery and a healthy beautiful baby! I am so proud of who you have become and the mother you will soon be."

After Sullivan's birth, Kate Chastain noted she plans to raise the baby solo while appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. She said,

"I’m doing it solo and perhaps with some help, but I’m happy to do it alone. I think being a chief stew really trained me for it.”

Kate first joined the Bravo series in its second season, which debuted in August 2014. Her strict management style and penchant for organizing lavish theme parties instantly made her a fan favorite. She stayed on the show for six seasons before departing in February 2020. The Florida native has since become a regular on Below Deck Galley Talk.

Catch new episodes of The Traitors season 2 every week on Thursdays at 6 pm PST/ 9 pm EST on Peacock.

