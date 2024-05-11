The GOAT episode 3: Recap and more details explored

The GOAT season 1 episode 3 titled Casualty of War was aired on Prime Video on May 9, 2024. In this episode, viewers saw participants competing in the 'Untalent Show' and securing their positions to save themselves from elimination.

As per IMDB, the episode synopsis reads as the following:

"With another reality star gone, the women's alliance is tested as Joe reveals their existence to the men in the house. One star tries to pull off the biggest game move of the season, which causes both alliances to make some tough choices."

In episode 3 viewers witnessed a verbal argument between Justin and Da’Vonne. In addition, participants delivered an 'Untalent Show' performance to keep their position in the game. This was followed by Lauren's elimination.

For the unversed, The GOAT season 1 introduces viewers to 14 reality world stars. It features participants from various shows such as Bachelors, Housewives, Food Network, and Shahs of Sunset. They compete for the title of reality television's "Greatest of All Time" and the grand prize of $200k.

What happened on The GOAT episode 3?

For the 'Untalent show,' each player had to rate their fellow cast members' performance. One of the contestants, Joe, showcased his poor acting abilities by adopting a fitness instructor role, while Da’Vonne performed a short skit.

Joe received a low score, however, the Big Brother celebrity got an 87 score which was the highest one. Players such as Reza were able to make a lasting impact in the challenge, however, players noticed that Day wasn't scoring others fairly. Lauren told the cameras on The GOAT episode 3:

“There’s no doubt [that] Day is purposely giving out low numbers because she wants to be the GOAT. I get it. But I think she doesn’t care about anybody else at this point.”

Later in the episode, all players competed in the elimination challenge, where contestants were split into teams of two. Before the teams were formed, Justin confronted Da’Vonne that the latter didn't care about other people's feelings and was making selfish moves in the game to stay on top. Justin told her to "be human" and implied that not everything has to be politics on the show.

Upon hearing this, Da’Vonne was surprised and told Reza that she would have a "panic attack."

The GOAT participant, Reza, tried to calm Da’Vonne down and told her to focus on the game instead. When it was time to separate into groups, Da’Vonne chose Justin, Lauren Speed, Paola Mayfield, CJ Franco, and Jill Zarin as her team. Da’Vonne tried to convince others to eliminate Justin from the show, however, that wasn't the case.

The players weren't convinced to vote out Justin, so Wendell suggested Lauren instead. Due to the alliance between male contestants on the show, most of them hesitated to go after Justin and send him home. By the end of the episode, it was revealed who was eliminated from the show, The GOAT. To the viewers' surprise, it was Lauren.

Before leaving for home, Lauren warned the remaining players to watch out before someone tries to betray them, potentially hinting at Da’Vonne. In reply, Da’Vonne explained she voted for Justin. Lauren called her a liar and told others that most people in the game weren't trustworthy and would only look out for themselves.

Kristen agreed with this statement. Justin seemed upset on hearing he could have been the one going home instead of Lauren. Da’Vonne came to check up on him, she said:

“This is a game. Do you not realize you’re playing a game.”

To watch what happens next, fans can stream The GOAT on Prime Video every Thursday.