The GOAT season 1: Everything we know about the Amazon Freevee reality series so far

The GOAT, Amazon Freevee’s upcoming reality show, will feature famous reality stars from across networks and pit them against each other to find the “Greatest Reality Star of All Time.” During the show, the contestants will reside in the GOAT mansion, where they will go through various challenges as they compete for the ultimate prize.

The press release reads:

"Fourteen will enter, but only one will win the cash prize and America’s respect as they claim the coveted GOAT title. Comedian Daniel Tosh (Tosh.0) is confirmed to host the series."

Tune in on Friday, May 19, to watch the season premiere of The GOAT on Amazon Freevee.

The GOAT will feature particpants from Survivor, Big Brother, The Bachelor, Love Is Blind, Drag Race, and more

Amazon Freevee’s upcoming reality series, The GOAT, will feature fourteen famous reality stars from across networks and television shows as they compete to become the ultimate reality star.

The contestants of the upcoming series will reside together in the GOAT mansion in Atlanta as they compete in a series of social, mental, and physical challenges to become the recipient of the title "Greatest Reality Star of All Time".

The show will be hosted by Daniel Tosh, while Bill Dixon serves as the showrunner and Michael Shea as the director of The GOAT.

Set to appear in the upcoming series include:

Tayshia Adams (The Bachelor franchise)

Joe Amabile (The Bachelor franchise, Dancing with the Stars)

Kristen Doute (Vanderpump Rules)

Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset)

CJ Franco (FBoy Island)

Wendell Holland (Survivor)

Teck Holmes (The Real World, The Challenge)

Justin Johnson/Alyssa Edwards (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Paola Mayfield (90 Day Fiancé)

Da’Vonne Rogers (Big Brother, The Challenge)

Joey Sasso (The Circle, Perfect Match)

Jason Smith (Holiday Baking Championship)

Lauren Speed-Hamilton (Love Is Blind)

Jill Zarin (The Real Housewives of New York City)

Daniel Tosh was the host of Comedy Central’s Tosh.0

Daniel Tosh, an American stand-up comedian and television host, is famously known for being the host of Comedy Central’s Tosh.0. He was born in Boppard, Rhineland-Palatinate, West Germany, in 1975 and grew up in Titusville, Florida.

The GOAT host is a graduate of the University of Central Florida, where he earned a marketing degree in 1996 before trying his hand at comedy.

Tosh moved to Los Angeles after college and began performing as a stand-up comedian. He was featured at the Just For Laughs comedy festival in 1998 as one of the New Faces. However, he started getting recognized after appearing on the Late Night Show with David Letterman in 2001. He then went on to appear on several talk shows, including Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, and Comedy Central’s Premium Blend.

Tosh was named one of the Top 10 Comics to Watch in 2005 and starred in multiple comedy specials, including Comedy Central Presents: Daniel Tosh in 2003, Daniel Tosh: Completely Serious in 2007, Daniel Tosh: Happy Thoughts in 2011, and Daniel Tosh: People Pleaser in 2016.

The upcoming show is executive produced by Elan Gale, Bill Dixon, Anthony Anderson, Lee Eisenberg, Michael Friedman, Howard T. Owens, Isabel San Vargas, Ben Silverman, Audrey Smith, Daniel Tosh, and Matthew M. Welty. The show is produced by Propagate and Amazon Studios.

