"Netflix paid me $10,000,000 to do this" - Comedian Will Ferrell steals the show with side-splitting performance at Dodgers Comedy Night

LA Dodgers catcher Will Smith presented the Dodgers Comedy Night at the Orpheum Theater on Wednesday, and one of the guests was comedian and actor, Will Ferrell. Ferrell was his usual exuberant self and was a highlight of the fun-filled evening.

The comedy night was part of the 'Netflix Is A Joke Festival,' and the festival's Instagram handle shared a clip of Ferrell on Saturday. Ferrell walked on stage to much applause and said:

"Alright people! Who's ready for some free sh*t?"

Ever the entertainer, after some pantomime shenanigans, Ferrell began firing t-shirts into the crowd. Midway through his barrage of t-shirts, Ferrell said:

"Netflix paid me $10,000,000 to do this."

Overall, the Dodgers Comedy Night was a huge success and raised money for Will Smith's Catching Hope Foundation, which aims to provide at-risk kids with the skills to succeed in life.

Will Ferrell has an interesting spring training history

Back in 2015, Will Ferrell embarked upon a short MLB career at the age of 48, playing for an impressive 10 teams on March 12. Ferrell played in every position and for the following teams:

Arizona Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Dodgers

San Diego Padres

Cincinnati Reds

Oakland Athletics

Seattle Mariners

Chicago Cubs

Chicago White Sox

San Francisco Giants

He also featured as the Cubs' third base coach. This was as a part of an HBO special for Ferrel's website, "Funny or Die," with memorabilia being sold to mark the occasion. See the video below:

With Will Ferrell having first-hand experience of playing for the Dodgers, he was a perfect fit for their comedy night. Up next for the franchise is Game 2 of their series vs. the San Diego Padres on Saturday, and with LA losing 2-1 on Friday, this is no laughing matter.

The 21-20 Padres are the Dodgers' biggest threat in the NL West, and standing at 26-14, LA will want to put as much distance between them as possible.

