In Photos: Dodgers' Will Smith & wife Cara host star-studded comedy night ft. Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts to raise funds for underprivileged kids

The LA Dodgers are changing the landscape of the MLB, and star players like Will Smith are making a mark off the field as well. With the Dodgers 26-13 and atop the NL West, fans and analysts alike are struggling to look past them for the World Series.

In the meantime, Smith and his wife Cara hosted a comedy night on Wednesday to raise money for the Catching Hope foundation, which provides aid for low-income, at-risk children. Smith wasn't the only player from the franchise in attendance, as Mookie Betts, Miguel Rojas, Freddie Freeman and Jason Heyward were there too, among others.

The Dodgers Instagram handle shared photos of the event, and captioned their post:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Standup comedy for a good cause. Will and Cara Smith hosted teammates, comedians and fans for a comedy night at the Orpheum Theatre. The proceeds benefit their foundation, Catching Hope, and helps provide at-risk low-income kids with critical skills needed for leadership and more."

Will Smith and Dodgers set for important series vs. Padres

Will Smith and the LA Dodgers will benefit from a rest day on Thursday ahead of an important series against their division rivals, the San Diego Padres, on Friday. Smith should be extra rested as he was out of the lineup on Wednesday versus the Miami Marlins.

LA managed to record a 3-1 win against Miami, sweeping the series 3-0, and have gone 8-2 in their last 10. There's a lot to like for Dodgers fans, who will be hoping they can use the upcoming series against the 20-20 Padres to increase the gap between the top two teams in the West.

While there is obviously a very long way to go in the 2024 season, a sequence of dominating performances here and against the San Francisco Giants could all but end the race for the division.

Will Smith has had a very strong campaign, batting at a .331 average and recording 41 hits, 22 runs, 26 RBIs and 4 home runs in 124 at-bats. With Smith nicely rested for the series against the Padres, it will be interesting to see if his hitting will be a decisive factor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback