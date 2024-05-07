"I was hungry for nine months" — Kelly Osbourne on how she was not allowed to eat sugar and carbs during her pregnancy due to gestational diabetes

Kelly Osbourne's pregnancy with her son Sidney was marked by a strict sugar-free and no-carb diet due to gestational diabetes. The 39-year-old, who welcomed her first child with partner Sid Wilson in November 2022, shared her experience with PEOPLE on May 5, 2024, while discussing Osbourne Media House and The Osbournes Podcast.

Kelly Osbourne explained she was hungry for nine straight months because she couldn't eat what she wanted during pregnancy, driven by concerns about the potential long-term risks of gestational diabetes developing into type 2 diabetes.

"I didn't get to have the pregnancy where you eat whatever you want. It sucked. I was hungry for nine months," she stated to PEOPLE.

Kelly Osbourne speaks about navigating pregnancy challenges and post-pregnancy health

Kelly Osbourne, known for her time on Dancing with the Stars, spoke about her commitment to a healthy lifestyle during her pregnancy. The Fashion Police co-host expressed her fear of developing type 2 diabetes, so she strictly avoided sugar and carbohydrates to prevent gestational diabetes from lingering post-pregnancy.

"It really scared me, I didn't want to deal with any of that."

She also clarified that, unlike her mother Sharon Osbourne, she had never taken the diabetes medication Ozempic. Kelly said her understanding of the drug largely came from observing how it affected her mother by saying,

"I don't know what Ozempic does to you other than what I saw it do to my mom. I think that it is the miracle drug in the right hands, but for some reason, society is trying to paint it out to be a bad thing. And I don't understand why. If you need to lose some weight, who cares how you do it, as long as you're doing it in a healthy way."

While Kelly Osbourne did not take Ozempic, she followed a diligent health plan with peptides and vitamins, during her weight loss journey.

"I was hungry all the time, and that's how I lost the weight."

In a separate interview, Sharon Osbourne, 71, revealed to the Daily Mail in November 2023 that she had lost over 40 pounds using Ozempic but weighed under 100 pounds as a result by stating,

"I'm too gaunt, and I can't put any weight on. I want to because I feel I'm too skinny. I'm under 100 lbs., and I don't want to be," she told the outlet.

She acknowledged that her rapid weight loss led to unintended consequences and warned against the potential appeal of Ozempic to younger people.

"You can't stay on it forever. I lost 42 pounds now, and it's just enough.You can lose so much weight and it's easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous. I couldn't stop losing weight, and now I've lost 42 lbs. and I can't afford to lose any more."

Kelly Osbourne's journey into motherhood with baby Sidney

The Osbournes Podcast host welcomed her first child, Sidney, with partner Sid Wilson in November 2022, and since then, she's shared her joy and determination to raise him with the same love, passion for music, and adventurous spirit she grew up with. She credits her family's musical legacy as a significant influence on her parenting approach, believing it fosters creativity, confidence, and unity.

In late April 2024, she took Sidney to his first concert to see his father, Sid Wilson, perform live. Kelly Osbourne documented the event on Instagram, sharing that rock music runs in Sidney's blood and expressing her excitement about passing down this part of her upbringing to her son. Sidney peacefully slept through most of the concert, revealing a natural ability to adapt to the vibrant world of music, just as Kelly had hoped.

Kelly Osbourne noted how critical it is to expose Sidney to these experiences, as they cultivate a bond and environment that she cherished in her childhood. Her approach was to showcase the importance of nurturing family traditions, creativity, and joy in the next generation, ensuring that music will remain a cornerstone of her son's upbringing.