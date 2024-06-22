Fact Check: Is the video of Justin Timberlake's bloodshot eyes at his concert recent? Fans express concern over viral video

Justin Timberlake was arrested for drunk driving in the Hamptons on June 17. Following the incident, he made his first public appearance at a Chicago concert on Friday, where he shared that he had a "tough week" due to the arrest.

He also expressed gratitude to his fans who had supported him during this phase. A video of him in a concert has, however, sparked reactions. Fans took to social media to share their views on Justin's appearance after the post went viral, assuming it was from his latest show. One X user wrote:

"What’s wrong with his eyes ?"

Expand Tweet

Trending

Other fans also shared their opinion on social media after the concert video went viral online.

"Justin Timberlake has arrived on stage straight from jail with drugs and alcohol clearly STILL in his system, this is so embarrassing," one fan wrote.

"Umm is he okay? #JustinTimberlake," another X user reacted.

Many also came in support of the singer, though. One tweet read:

"Ok this was before so how bout so stop spreading false information?," one person commented.

"Ya’ll are being quite rude to the king of pop, the dude is a legend performer and is so under-appreciated these days," read another one.

Community notes, though, debunked the rumor, as no confirmed information has been revealed about drugs or alcohol in Justin's system. It's also not confirmed if the footage is from his latest concert, so the rumor stands debunked.

Community note debunking online claims, (Image via KingSpears/X)

An officer claimed that Justin Timberlake had "bloodshot and glassy" eyes during the arrest

The 43-year-old Justin Timberlake was taken into custody for allegedly driving while being under influence. The Guardian reported that the singer addressed his audience during the live show and said:

"It’s been a tough week. … I know sometimes I’m hard to love, but you keep on loving me, and I love you right back."

On Wednesday, Justin Timberlake's lawyer gave a statement that he's looking forward to defending the singer against the DWI allegations. According to the charging documents, an officer claimed that Justin's breath was smelling of alcohol and he had red eyes too.

The documents further read:

"He was unable to divide attention. He had slowed speech. He was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardised field sobriety tests."

CBS News reported that Timberlake reportedly told the officer:

"I had one martini and I followed my friends home."

Expand Tweet

The singer was reportedly arrested and detained overnight before being released on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

The singer is set to perform another show in Chicago on Saturday, June 22, 2024. Post that, he's expected to perform two shows in New York City. The European leg of Justin Timberlake's concert is set to begin on July 26, with the first show to be held in Krakow, Poland.