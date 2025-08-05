  • home icon
Jessica Biel’s candid statement about not feeding her kids from McDonald’s sparks a parenting debate, Perez Hilton reacts

By Vaishnavi Sah
Published Aug 05, 2025 07:13 GMT
Jessica Biel attends Prime Video
Jessica Biel attends Prime Video's "The Better Sister" New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art (Image via Getty)

American columnist and blogger Perez Hilton recently weighed in on actress Jessica Biel's statement about not feeding her children at McDonald's, saying she "can afford to be picky." Perez Hilton's remark followed Biel's interview with Parade, where she was asked which cuisine is off-limits for her and Justin Timberlake's children, Silas, 10, and Phineas, 5. Biel responded:

"McDonald’s!. I'm like, 'Sorry, guys, I’m not doing it.' They don’t get McDonald’s. I just feel like I don’t know what’s going on with [the] quality of that food. It’s stuff like that that I’m like, 'No, we’re not.' Let’s go have a great burger and fries at a fancy place. I’d rather pay more for you to have something fancy than something like that."
Perez, in his blog post on August 4, 2025, acknowledged that McDonald’s is not known for its "high-quality ingredients" and said he could understand why Jessica would want to serve her children nutritious meals and avoid fast-food spots like McDonald's.

However, he also emphasized the convenience that fast food provides to busy families juggling work, school, and home responsibilities. Addressing Jessica, he further wrote:

"Well, when you’re a multimillionaire TV star with a husband who makes even more… You can afford to be picky."
Perez Hilton accuses Jessica Biel of "subtly shaming" parents who can't afford her lifestyle

Furthermore, in the interview with Parade, Jessica Biel acknowledged that she doesn't want to come across as a "crazy rigid" parent. However, she made it clear that if her kids ask her for McDonald's in this situation, she would say "Next! Next place. Next down the line!"

In response, Perez Hilton stated that he understands Jessica Biel's stance but claimed her remarks seem to "subtly" shame parents who can’t afford to make the same choices.

"Again, we understand. But where Jessica is losing a LOT of people? It’s how she’s subtly shaming parents who can’t afford to do the same! Not everyone is a millionaire who can afford to take their entire family to drive past McDonald’s to the fancy restaurant where burgers are sourced to local cows… but cost $30 each," Hilton stated.
The 47-year-old blogger and columnist further pointed out the irony in Biel's stance on McDonald's, mentioning that her husband, Justin Timberlake, earned a substantial amount of money by singing the fast food chain's jingle in 2003.

"We also can’t help but raise eyebrows at the fact that a chunk of her hubby Justin Timberlake’s net worth — $6 million, to be exact — came from singing the 'I’m lovin’ it' jingle for the fast food chain in 2003. In fact, he has a whole song inspired by it!," Perez said.
"We're sure she [Jessica Biel] IS lovin’ that paycheck… The one that helps her to treat her sons to a healthier version of a burger and fries."

Justin Timberlake, 44, and Jessica Biel, 43, started dating in 2007, but briefly separated in March 2011. The couple rekindled their relationship, got engaged on November 3, 2011, and married on October 19, 2012. They later welcomed their first son, Silas Randall Timberlake, on April 11, 2015, followed by their second child, Phineas, in January 2021.

