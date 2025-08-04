  • home icon
Perez Hilton drops major update in Katy Perry’s Montecito mansion lawsuit, claims Orlando Bloom is now out as a witness in legal showdown

By Diana George
Published Aug 04, 2025 13:42 GMT
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (Image via Getty)

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton revealed a major development in Katy Perry’s ongoing legal battle over her $15 million Montecito mansion, reporting that her ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom would no longer be required to testify. The update marked a significant moment in the case, which drew attention for its contentious dispute with an elderly veteran and the recent rental of the property to actor Chris Pratt.

The dispute began in 2020 when Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom bought the estate from Carl Westcott, 85, founder of 1-800-FLOWERS. Westcott, who has Huntington's disease, later claimed that he was on strong post-surgery pain medication when he agreed to the sale and attempted to reverse the deal, as per Us Weekly.

A judge ruled in Perry's favor in 2023, and her ownership was certified the following year.

A $6 million countersuit for damages, alleged deferred maintenance, and lost rental income was later filed by Katy Perry's business manager, Bernie Gudvi. Westcott’s family vehemently opposed the claims, calling them excessive and accusing Perry of having no empathy.

As the case entered its second phase this month, Westcott attempted to depose Orlando Bloom, claiming he had pertinent information about the state of affairs on the property as well as Katy Perry's intentions.

Perez Hilton reported that the Roar singer's lawyers successfully argued that the request to depose Orlando Bloom was untimely, as Westcott's attorneys could obtain the necessary information from third parties. He also reacted to the update in an X post on August 2, 2025, writing:

"Update! Katy Perry scored a huge win! Orlando Bloom won't have to testify in her ongoing legal battle over $15 million home!"
Hilton further reported on the recent development in the case in his blog titled:

"What does Orly know?!?!?...Wow! Katy really does want her baby daddy involved in this matter — wonder why?!"

Katy Perry moves forward with lawsuit as ex Orlando Bloom excused from case

Although on August 1, 2025, the Los Angeles Superior Court judge exempted Orlando Bloom from the trial, Katy Perry would testify against the veteran on her claims that there was $6 million worth of damages. Perry's legal team, as reported by Hilton, claimed that Westcott left the mansion in a state of disrepair due to his negligence, including flood damage.

Westcott's attorneys questioned the level of these claims in filings and accused Perry of overstating expenses to help pay down the $6 million balance she still owes on the property.

The case created controversy with critics accusing Perry of targeting vulnerable homeowners. In an interview with The U.S. Sun dated February 19, 2025, Westcott's son, Chart, also spoke out, calling the singer's actions "unforgivable" and adding that she treated "ordinary people like dirt."

According to House Beautiful, the controversy inspired a piece of proposed legislation, known as the Katy PERRY Act (Protecting Elder Realty for Retirement Years Act). The bill was aimed at providing a 72-hour cool-off period for real estate transactions involving seniors. Even though the bill was never passed, it drew attention to the issue of elder financial exploitation.

The trial, scheduled for late August, will determine whether Perry is entitled to the damages she seeks. Meanwhile, the pop star is reportedly monetizing the estate, renting it out to Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger while their Brentwood home undergoes renovations.

