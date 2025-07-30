Is Justin Trudeau divorced? Perez Hilton reacts to former Canadian PM’s dinner with Katy Perry, praising singer for “going after a politician” 

Podcaster Perez Hilton weighed in on the news of former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s dinner with pop star Katy Perry. On July 30, 2025, Hilton shared a reaction video on his YouTube channel, expressing excitement about the unexpected pairing, praising Perry for “going after a politician.”“And I love this for her as well. I love that Katy is doing something different. She’s not going after a musician or an actor or an athlete. She’s going after a politician, which really aligns with who she is,” Hilton said.For context, the Fireworks singer and former Canadian Prime Minister were recently spotted together. According to a People magazine report, the two were seen dining at Le Violon restaurant in Montreal on the evening of July 28.Justin Trudeau is not divorced. He and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, are legally married. However, the couple publicly announced their separation in 2023.Referring to the news of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s dinner in his video, Hilton quipped that he had also “found out more information” about their time together.“It wasn’t just dinner. It was before and after. It was a whole-day outing. Before dinner, Justin met up with Katy to go for a walk... in the park with her dog. After dinner, they went out for drinks at this local establishment and had cocktails on the terrace,” he added.The podcaster also stated that this didn’t seem like “their first outing” together. To him, it seemed they had “probably met up at least once or twice before.”“But even if it was their first date, they’re both well equipped to handle it and handle all of the attention that it got them,” he added.Hilton further remarked that Perry going out on a dinner with Trudeau made sense given her longstanding interest in politics, spirituality, and personal growth. According to him, the outing was also a “good distraction” for Katy Perry, particularly after her and Orlando Bloom’s recent breakup.Restaurant communications consultant shares details about Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry’s recent dinner in MontrealFrom L to R: Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry (Image via Getty)As per AP News (July 30, 2025), Samantha Jin, the communications consultant for Le Violon, confirmed that Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry dined together at the Montreal restaurant. She stated that the two dined at the establishment for about two hours on the evening of July 28.Jin said the pair appeared relaxed and kept a low profile throughout the evening. She further added that neither the restaurant staff nor other diners approached them.“We kind of got the vibe that they were a little more chill,” Jin said.The news of Perry and Trudeau’s dinner came just a month after Katy Perry officially ended her engagement with actor Orlando Bloom. The couple, who had been in an on-and-off relationship for nine years, separated six years after Bloom proposed.The reps for the couple released a joint statement weeks after the breakup. As per the statement, the couple would be “shifting their relationship” to “focus on co-parenting” (as per People Magazine). They emphasized that their daughter, Daisy Dove, remained their top priority and that they would continue to present a united front for her sake.Meanwhile, Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire, had also gone their separate ways in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage. The former couple, who shared three children—Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien—described the split as amicable.Trudeau shared the news of their separation via an Instagram post.“Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate. As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other... For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you,” he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGiven that both Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were single, news of their dinner—first reported by TMZ—generated considerable buzz. TMZ also published a video showing the pair engaged in an animated conversation at the restaurant.However, according to the AP News report, the restaurant’s communications consultant clarified that despite the chatter surrounding a rumored romantic relationship, there was no indication of romance between them. She explained that during their time at the restaurant, there were “no visual signs of PDA or anything.”She also noted that throughout the evening, their security quietly observed from the bar. In the meantime, the two enjoyed a chef’s tasting menu. This included tuna, lobster, beef tartare, and asparagus, with lamb served as the main course. Before leaving, both visited the kitchen together and thanked the chefs.Justin Trudeau became the Prime Minister of Canada in 2015. He announced his resignation earlier this year.Katy Perry is currently on her Lifetimes Tour. This tour is the singer’s fifth concert tour in support of her seventh studio album, 143.