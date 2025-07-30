Katy Perry and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dine together a month after her split from Orlando Bloom

The former Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, had recently been seen dining with renowned pop singer Katy Perry at a famous and upscale restaurant in Montreal.The meeting happened on July 28, 2025, and sparked major rumors about a possible romance between Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau, both recently out of long-term relationships. They dined at Le Violon, a fancy restaurant in Montreal, where they had cocktails and lobster appetizers. According to People, they even visited the kitchen afterward to meet Chef Danny Smiles and thank the staff.The high-profile dinner suggests that this might be the start of a new relationship between the two figures, who are both navigating life after public breakups.Sophie and Justin had parted their ways after 18 years of marriageJustin parted ways with Sophie Grégoire Trudeau in August 2023 after nearly 18 years of marriage.The couple, who had shared their three children, Xavier, 17, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11, revealed the split in August 2023 in their joint statement and mentioned they “signed a legal separation agreement” and would continue to co-parent their children lovingly and respectfully. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter leaving his dominant position as the leader of the Liberal Party in January 2025, Trudeau has lived a quiet lifestyle, making periodic appearances or on his vacations with his kids. The date with Perry marks the first such encounter that suggests a new romantic connection.However, no official statements from his official team have confirmed any romantic involvement.Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom shift to co-parentingIn early July 2025, pop star Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom officially announced their separation, after almost ten years of an occasionally off-and-on partnership, and after more than six years of engagement.Representatives have issued a joint statement saying that the breakup had been planned months in advance as they slowly began to focus on co-parenting their daughter, Daisy Dove, who was born in August 2020.2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside - Source: GettyIt was stated in the official statement:“Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on coparenting.”Additional reporting of those close to the former couple has characterized the breakup as “amicable” and “not contentious,” with Katy Perry understandably hurt, but relieved to have avoided what she would have found to be a painful and traumatic divorce process.Orlando Bloom also posted personal remarks about the split on his Instagram Stories, quoting Carl Jung:“Loneliness does not come from having no people about one, but from being unable to communicate that seems important to oneself.”The second quote read:“Even a happy life cannot be without a measure of darkness, and the word happy would lose its meaning if it were not balanced by sadness.”Despite concluding the romantic relationship, they share the desire to raise their daughter Daisy with dignity, support, and mutual care.Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have not yet discussed any romantic relationship.