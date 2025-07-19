"She is copying Beyonce" — Internet reacts to Katy Perry's tour prop malfunctioning midair during her performance

On Friday, Katy Perry's tour prop began malfunctioning during her concert in San Francisco. A footage capturing the incident from Perry's ongoing Lifetimes Tour had been going viral. At one point during the show, she was riding a butterfly prop that took a dramatic drop midair.The singer looked a bit unsettled for a while, but shortly after, she composed herself and continued to perform the 2013 track Roar. Meanwhile, the audience continued to cheer and sing along with the singer.Several videos capturing the incident have been going viral on social media platforms. Many netizens also took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their opinions on the incident. One user wrote on the platform:&quot;She is copying Beyonce.&quot;BARDI SWIFT 🐦‍⬛ - AITD? 19SEP @bardieswiftie13LINKShe is copying BeyonceFor the unversed, Beyoncé faced a similar situation during her show in Houston last month. She was in a &quot;flying&quot; car prop when it seemingly tilted due to an apparent technical error.As far as Katie Perry's mishap was involved, another user tweeted:&quot;She wants to be beyoncé so bad...&quot;&quot;Her astronaut training kicked in and was able to keep her calm and able to continue with the show. Mission accomplished,&quot; added a tweet.&quot;Gotta admit, Beyoncé handled that way more gracefully. I don't know if she's trying to copy her,&quot; wrote a netizen.While many netizens joked about the situation, many Katy Perry fans were concerned. They flooded the comment section with remarks, hoping that the singer was doing fine. One user commented:&quot;Everybody just please stay on the ground 😭.&quot;&quot;Why do all of these stars need these floating stages for their shows,&quot; added a tweet.&quot;Thank God it was controlled otherwise anything could have happen,&quot; read a tweet.This incident involving Katy Perry occurred a few weeks after she experienced another mishap during her show in Adelaide, Australia.What happened to Katy Perry during her concert in Adelaide last month?As mentioned earlier, a similar situation occurred on Sunday, June 30, when Katy Perry was performing at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre. It was the third day of her four-day performance at the indoor arena. Several videos captured this technical mishap, which went viral on social media platforms.Katy was seen inside a giant sphere that was reportedly supposed to lift her above the audience. However, as soon as it began to rise, the massive sphere tilted, prompting her to hold onto the frame to maintain balance, according to reports by Variety. The singer, however, sustained no injuries during the incident.Despite the inconvenient situations during the concerts, Katy persevered and continued her performance. She had been in the middle of her ongoing Lifelines Tour, which began on April 23, 2025, with the first show in New Mexico. The concert tour was made to promote her 2024 album 143.Since April, Katy Perry has performed in multiple cities as part of her tour. This included places like Monterrey, Oklahoma City, Kansas City, Paradise, Austin, Minneapolis, Dallas, Adelaide, Sydney, Perth, Brisbane, Seattle, and Miami. She'd also cover nations like Brazil, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Germany, and Poland.The tour will conclude on December 7, with the final show scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The dates in Australia were reportedly revealed in September 2024. In January 2025, Katy spoke to Variety and shared what her fans could expect from the tour. She said:&quot;I'm definitely pushing with these concerts. I'm always pushing my team to develop something that’s not to help me develop something that’s never been seen or heard. I also feel the responsibility to give my audience the songs that they know.&quot;The Dark Horse singer further added that she wanted to enjoy and feel the connection with her fans through these concerts. She said that she wanted to &quot;lock eyes&quot; with them.Katy Perry later reacted to the mishap in her San Francisco showAccording to reports by People, Katy Perry reacted to the scary incident that transpired during her show in San Francisco, where her flying prop took a dramatic drop. On Instagram stories, the singer posted a blurry close-up photo of her reaction at the moment, and wrote a caption that read:&quot;Good Night San Fran.&quot;Katy Perry reacted to the recent mishap, (Photo via Instagram/@katyperry)The outlet had further reached out to the singer's representatives for any further opinion on the incident. As mentioned earlier, fans were concerned about such incidents happening randomly, and many urged the avoidance of using flying props during concerts, as they could be dangerous.Katy Perry's next show from her Lifelines Tour is set to take place on July 21, 2025, in Seattle at the Climate Pledge Arena.