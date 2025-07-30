  • home icon
"I ship this for them" — Perez Hilton supports Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry spending time together, calls it "a good distraction" for singer

By Diana George
Published Jul 30, 2025 09:11 GMT
Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry (Image via Getty)
Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry (Image via Getty)

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton commented on rumors about Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry, calling their outing in Montréal “a good distraction” for Perry after her split from Orlando Bloom. He said they reportedly spent the day hiking with her dog and later went out for dinner and drinks, fueling speculation about their relationship.

Former prime minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry had dinner together on July 28, 2025. According to TMZ, the two were spotted dining at popular Montreal restaurant Le Violon, where they enjoyed lobster and cocktails.

The pair was reportedly pictured having a deep conversation, with Perry leaning in close as Trudeau spoke. They even made sure to thank the kitchen staff following their meal, further fuelling the mystery of their meeting.

During a YouTube video uploaded on July 29, 2025, Hilton expressed enthusiasm about Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry's potential relationship, noting that Perry’s dating history, often involving musicians, actors, or athletes, makes this political connection a refreshing change. He said:

"I love that Katy is doing something different. She's not going after a musician or an actor or an athlete. She's going after a politician, which really aligns with who she is...and also, it's just a good distraction...Katy and her baby daddy, Orlando Bloom, called it quits just earlier this year...I ship this. I ship this for them. I love it. I love it. I hope it works."
Perez Hilton comments on Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry's outing

Perez Hilton also reported that the pair had spent all day of the date together, beginning with a walk in the park with Perry’s dog, and then lunch at the restaurant, followed by drinks on a terrace. Hilton implied that perhaps they had encountered one another in private prior to this.

"I don't think this was their first outing. I don't think this was their first date. I have a feeling they've probably met up at least once or twice before," he said.
Katy Perry, 40, and Orlando Bloom called off their engagement in June following a nearly decade-long on-and-off relationship. The now-exes, who have a 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, together, have insisted that they are committed to co-parenting.

In August 2023, Justin Trudeau, 53, and his wife, Sophie Grégoire, confirmed that they had separated after 18 years of marriage. The former Canadian prime minister stated that they remain a close family for the sake of their three children.

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry have not publicly commented on their Montréal outing together.

Edited by Divya Singh
