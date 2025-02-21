Canada PM Justin Trudeau drops a strong message after Team Canada's 3-2 win over Team USA in 4 Nations Final

Canada PM Justin Trudeau delivered a strong message after Team Canada's 3-2 overtime win over Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game on Thursday.

This time, it was not 87 but 97 to the rescue of Canadian hockey as Connor McDavid scored at 8:18 into overtime to secure a fourth consecutive gold for Canada in the best-on-best international competition.

With turmoil in the political relationship between the United States and Canada, it was more than just a game for both nations. Both were playing for the title and bragging rights, fighting with grit and passion until the end

Eventually, the Canadians came out on top, keeping their pride alive in hockey. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a strong message:

"You can't take our country - and you can't take our game," he wrote.

Team Canada lost to the Americans 3-1 in the round-robin format. They made their way to the final after beating Finland 5-3.

Canada has now won six gold medals in seven best-on-best international tournaments. It also marked the first championship for Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby as teammates.

How Team Canada downed Team USA at the 4 Nations final

The 4 Nations Face-Off final between Team Canada and Team USA took place at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday.

Nathan MacKinnon opened the scoring for Canada, putting them ahead at 4:43 into the first period. The U.S. fought back and tied the game, thanks to Brady Tkachuk's goal at 16:52.

Coming into the second period, Jake Sanderson gave the Americans a 2-1 lead at 7:32 before Sam Bennett came to the rescue for the Canadians, tying it at 2-2 before the end of the second period.

After a goalless third period, the game moved into overtime, where Connor McDavid came through, securing the gold for Canada. Mitch Marner notched up two assists, while Sam Bennett, McDavid and MacKinnon scored for Canada. Netminder Jordan Binnington made 31 saves.

Nathan MacKinnon was named the MVP of the tournament, finishing the competition with four goals.

