"Actually awful", "She butchered it": Internet reacts to Canadian national anthem rendition at 4 Nations Final in Boston

During the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game on Thursday, the Canadian national anthem "O Canada," faced a wave of boos from fans in the arena.

Despite a plea from the public address announcer for respect, jeers echoed throughout the TD Garden arena in Boston as Chantal Kreviazuk began her performance.

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the Canadian anthem getting booed during the 4 Nations final game at TD Garden.

One tweeted:

"It was actually awful....not interesting...just awful."

"She butchered it, Americans can keep her," another opined.

Another chimed in:

"The Americans must have been trolling us Canadians because that was the WORST anthem I’ve ever heard! She didn’t even know the fucking words, she was out of tune, sang some weird ass notes, it was just horrible. Why couldn’t they get an actual Canadian to sing?"

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"It was probably the worst anthem I've ever heard," a third fan said.

"Idk if they were booing CAN or bc it was soooo baaaad. I was like, "Who let Fergie in the arena?" one X user posted.

"Awful. They needed Bruins anthem singer Todd Angilly. The very best at both anthems," one suggested.

"As an American I think the Canadian National Anthem is a beautiful song. That rendition was not," another chimed in.

As of writing this, the 4 Nations championship game between the USA and Canada is tied at 2-2 after the end of the second period.

