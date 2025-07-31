Zack Peter claims Chris Pratt is expected to testify in trial amid Katy Perry’s legal battle with Carl Westcott, mocking singer’s “need for greed”

The ongoing legal battle between Katy Perry and 85-year-old veteran Carl Westcott took a turn when podcaster Zack Peter suggested that Chris Pratt could be called to testify in the impending trial. The spat, which concerns Perry’s purchase of the $30 million Montecito mansion, has drawn criticism for the singer’s pursuit of $6 million in damages from the ailing veteran. Peter has branded this move as showcasing Perry’s &quot;need for greed.&quot;Katy Perry and her reportedly former fiancé Orlando Bloom purchased Westcott’s estate in 2020 after he agreed to sell during the COVID-19 outbreak. Westcott, founder of 1-800-Flowers, who has Huntington’s disease, later said he was “not of sound mind” because of medications and cognitive decline. Though he fought to cancel the sale, a judge ruled in Perry’s favor in 2023, solidifying her ownership in 2024.However, Perry went on to sue for $6 million in damages, citing alleged property neglect and rental costs as a result of the legal battle. Westcott's family has branded the lawsuit as &quot;unforgivable&quot;, with his son, Chart, telling The Sun:“She has no sense of fair play, no empathy, zero empathy, quite the opposite...She can cause damage in other people’s lives. There’s no real explanation other than greed.”The case took a turn when Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger were reported to have moved into the mansion while their house in Brentwood was being renovated. Zack Peter took to X on July 31, 2025, to react to the situation.&quot;Looks like Chris Pratt may be the latest A-lister forced to testify at trial, and it all comes back to Katy Perry's need for greed,&quot; he said.Zack Peter's comments about Katy Perry renting out her mansion to Chris Pratt, exploredZack Peter reported that Chris Pratt could be subpoenaed to testify about the condition of the property for the duration he resided there. He mocked the situation, quipping,&quot;I guess the house needed so many repairs, it was unlivable, right? She fought for this house so badly. Well, we're gonna see how unlivable that house is because we have Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger both living there right now.&quot;Peter also disclosed that the mansion is currently not owned by Katy Perry. Instead, it belongs to an LLC owned by Orlando Bloom and two business partners. This has raised questions about Perry’s financial interest and possible motives.She's fighting for damages because she wanted this house so badly against this elderly man in his 80s,&quot; Peter said.Westcott’s lawyers have objected to Perry’s claim of damages, claiming it was a “disguised remodel at Mr. Westcott’s expense.” The next phase of the trial will take place in August 2025 and will involve testimony from Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, and possibly Chris Pratt.In a statement to The Sun, Westcott’s son emphasized his father’s poor health.&quot;The worse the condition my father is in, the harsher they’ve been in trial...But it’s how the Hollywood elite system works, I’ve seen this up close, they treat ordinary people like dirt, it’s been a difficult time for the family,&quot; he said.Neither Chris Pratt nor Katy Perry have publicly commented on the trial.