On Wednesday, July 30, Katy Perry performed at Montreal's Bell Center as part of The Lifetimes Tour, where ex-Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was spotted attending the concert.A day after the concert, @PopBase shared a picture of Justin Trudeau from the audience on X on Thursday, July 31. The tweet has since gone viral, with over 800K views, 18K likes, and 1K retweets. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:Sagar Mishra @Sagarmishra121LINKShouldn’t he be running a country?Some netizens pointed out in the comments that Justin Trudeau was no longer the Prime Minister of Canada. For the unversed, Mark Carney took Office as the 24th Canadian Prime Minister earlier this year (in March 2025), replacing Trudeau.&quot;There's no way y'all don't know Trudeau isn't the PM anymore.&quot; - commented an X user.&quot;Seeing him at Katy Perry’s concert in Montreal is unexpected but kind of refreshing. It’s not every day a head of state steps out to enjoy a mainstream pop show but it’s nice to see someone in his position engage with culture not just diplomatically, but personally a reminder that even world leaders need a break from the intensity of political life&quot; - added another.&quot;they should reboot Where's Waldo but do it with celeb pics like this&quot; - wrote a third one.Meanwhile, other social media users mentioned &quot;cheating&quot; and &quot;jumbo kiss cam&quot; in the comments, drawing references from the viral Coldplay concert in Boston (held earlier this month), where Astronomer CEO Andy Byron's alleged affair with his HR head was revealed to the world.&quot;If someone isn't cheating then we don't want to hear about it&quot; - posted a fourth netizen.&quot;Do they have the jumbo kiss cam in there ?&quot; - questioned a fifth one.&quot;This is the weirdest publicity stunt of all time. 2020's are wild&quot; - replied a sixth user.&quot;Trudeau looks VERY happy at the Katy Perry concert!&quot; - commented a seventh netizen.Sources close to Justin Trudeau have shared the details about his relationship with Katy PerryA day before Trudeau was spotted at Katy Perry's concert, The Sun published an exclusive story on the ex-Prime Minister and Katy Perry. A source who has worked with Trudeau in the Office told the media outlet:&quot;Justin always enjoys nice company, and Katy is the kind of woman that really caught his attention.&quot;Adding that Justin Trudeau was enjoying getting to know the Dark Horse singer, the source continued:&quot;He likes her personality, and they are two people who really enjoy chatting about different topics, and they click very well so far, as they are going to see each other again very soon.&quot;He also added that despite wanting to keep their cozy dinner in Le Violon from earlier this week private, Justin Trudeau had no regrets when their pictures went viral.Both Katy and Justin are moving forward from their previous relationship, according to The Sun. Trudeau separated from his wife of 18 years, Sophie Trudeau, in 2023, while Perry and Orlando Bloom's separation happened earlier this year.