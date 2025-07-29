  • home icon
  • Andy Byron is suing Coldplay over kiss cam scandal days after experts claimed ex-Astronomer CEO's lawsuit would be "dead on arrival"

Andy Byron is suing Coldplay over kiss cam scandal days after experts claimed ex-Astronomer CEO's lawsuit would be "dead on arrival"

By Pratyasha Sarkar
Published Jul 29, 2025 20:40 GMT
2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show (Image via Getty)

Former Astroner CEO Andy Byron is reportedly suing Coldplay over the recent viral kiss cam video scandal. The reports come days after experts claimed that any legal claims on his part against the band would be "dead on arrival."

According to Page Six, Andy Byron is considering suing Coldplay under claims of "emotional distress" and "breach of privacy." Sources close to Byron reportedly claimed that the former CEO accused the band of making him an internet meme without his permission and publicly embarrassing him.

It is worth noting that reports of Byron taking alleged legal action come after experts claimed he had no grounds for filing a lawsuit against Coldplay. In an interview with The Mirror US, Ron Zambrano of the West Coast Employment Lawyers said:

"Any legal claims from Byron would be dead on arrival. He has no grounds to sue."

For those uninformed, Andy Byron went viral after being caught on the live kiss cam with his Head of HR, Kristin Cabot. They were seen cozying up to each other publicly while attending the Coldplay concert in Massachusetts on July 16. The two ducked down immediately after being caught on cam, while lead singer Chris Martin joked about them "being shy" or "having an affair."

The former CEO, as well as HR rep Kristin Cabot, resigned from their positions after the incident. Byron's wife has reportedly moved out while removing her last name from her social media profiles.

What did legal experts say about Andy Byron suing Coldplay over the viral kiss cam incident?

2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show (Image via Getty)

In an interview with The Mirror US, two legal experts shared their insights on the possible repercussions if former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron sues Coldplay over the kiss cam incident. The West Coast Employment Lawyers' Ron Zambrano stated that Byron had no legal grounds to sue the band. He further explained:

"First, it would immediately be struck down as a restriction on creative speech and Coldplay’s ability to be artistic during their performances. Second, Byron and Cabot waived their right to privacy when they decided to attend a public event, so their public display of affection is on them, not on Coldplay. They just got caught."
Another civil and entertainment lawyer, Tre Lovell, from the Lovell Firm, shared similar views to Zambrano. Lovell mentioned that Byron has "no legal recourse" against the popular band since the concert was a public event, and they attended out of their own free will. He said:

"When you are out in public, you have no right to privacy for your actions. People are free to photograph you and video you. What people cannot do is use the video or photographs to violate your right to publicity in terms of using your image for commercial purposes or defame you and depict you in a manner that is false or untruthful."
Lovell also accused Andy Byron of doing something "embarrassing" and "immoral" in public, as his cozying up with the HR head of his company seemingly suggested he was having an extramarital affair.

At his next concert, Chris Martin seemingly made fun of the incident. Before the kiss cam made its rounds, Martin urged his audience to do their "make-up" if they had not already.

After the incident, Astronomer also published an official statement condemning Byron for not adhering to their "values and cultures." They also announced that the CEO had resigned from his post.

"Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met. Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted," the statement said.

Andy Byron has yet to publicly comment on reports of him taking legal action against Coldplay. The band has also not responded to the claims.

